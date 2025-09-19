MGK Open Up About Parenting With Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is not just a rock star with pink guitars and tattoos. He is also a dad figuring out parenthood just like anyone else. While visiting The Jennifer Hudson Show on Sept. 18, MGK shared stories about raising his daughters, his relationship with Megan Fox, and even some funny moments about driver’s licenses.

The Story Behind Saga’s Name

MGK and Megan Fox welcomed their daughter Saga Blade in March, and the name is packed with meaning. “My ancestors, and my family is Norwegian, and there’s a Norwegian goddess named Saga, and it means ‘epic story,’” MGK explained.

He went on to add, “And so we named her Saga because to get her on this earth through highs and lows, it truly was an epic story of love, pain, and a lot of magic.”

Megan Fox’s Parenting Praised

MGK made sure to give Fox serious credit. “The person who is the greatest partner” and “the greatest person to have had a child with,” he said, calling her “such a phenomenal mom.”

Like many new parents, the couple playfully debates who their baby looks like. “Last month she looked exactly like me and now she looks exactly like her. It changes, you know?” he admitted.

Casie’s Big Milestones

Kelly is also dad to 16-year-old Casie, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon. The two have been celebrating a lot lately. Casie joined her dad at the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards in New York City on Sept. 12, where he won the Style Icon Award.

Even bigger news for Casie—she got her first car. A clip shown on Hudson’s show revealed her jumping with excitement when MGK surprised her with it.

Cars, Licenses, and Dad Jokes

The car gift did spark one problem. Neither Casie nor MGK actually has their driver’s license right now. “Can I tell you a funny story about that? Okay, so I don’t have my license, and she still doesn’t have her license, so everyday she just sits in the driveway in her car, and listens to music,” he said.

When asked if the gift would inspire them to get their licenses, MGK laughed. “She’ll get it first. I think I’m tapped out of the game. I like the interactions I keep having with police every time they pull me over.” He even joked, “Let’s take the show to DMV.”

What’s Next for MGK

Parenting stories are not the only thing on MGK’s plate. He recently announced his massive The Lost Americana Tour, starting Oct. 1 in Los Angeles. The tour will travel through Europe, Australia, and New Zealand before wrapping up in Ridgefield, Washington on July 1, 2026.