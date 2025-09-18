Fans Can See Their Loved Ones Honored At Maroon 5 Concerts

Maroon 5 is adding something a little extra heartfelt to their upcoming Love Is Like Tour. Instead of just performing their hits, the band wants fans to be part of the show in a very personal way.

In a video posted to Instagram on Sept. 16, lead singer Adam Levine explained that during their performance of “Memories,” fans’ photos of loved ones will be featured on the big screen.

“Hey guys, we’re doing something super, super cool on this tour,” Levine said. “We’re going to put your pictures of anybody that you miss, that you’ve lost, when we play ‘Memories.’”

A song that hits close to home

“Memories” isn’t just another Maroon 5 ballad. The 2021 hit, from their album Jordi, was written after the loss of their longtime manager and Levine’s close friend, Jordan Feldstein, who passed away in 2017 at 40. Feldstein had managed the group since its early days and was the brother of actors Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein.

Levine added in the announcement, “We all have someone that we miss that isn’t here anymore, and so we want to help remember them. Send a picture of them, and we’re going to try to get them all up on the big screen for the performance of ‘Memories.’”

He closed the message by saying, “This is a really special moment, we cannot wait to share it with you guys. It’ll be super, super special. We love you guys.”

What fans can expect on tour?

The Love Is Like Tour comes after the release of Maroon 5’s eighth studio album, also titled Love Is Like. The 10-track record includes collaborations with Lil Wayne on the title track, Lisa of BLACKPINK on “Priceless,” and Sexxy Red on “I Like It.”

The band will kick off the tour on Oct. 6 in Phoenix, Arizona, before traveling to 23 cities across the United States. Rising pop artist Claire Rosenkranz is set to open every night, warming up crowds before Levine and the band hit the stage.