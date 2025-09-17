ContestsEvents
LimeWire Buys Fyre Festival Brand

Kayla Morgan
Two business people shake hands after a business deal is reached In the office area
Perawit Boonchu/ Getty Images

If you were online in the 2000s, you probably heard of LimeWire — the place everyone’s cousin swore was “totally safe” to download music. Spoiler: it wasn’t. After being shut down in 2010 for copyright violations, LimeWire faded into internet legend. But on Tuesday, the company announced something wild: it now owns the rights to Fyre Festival. Yes, that Fyre Festival.

A Match Made in Meme Heaven

The news release practically winked at us with the title: “LimeWire Acquires Fyre Festival Brand — What Could Possibly Go Wrong?” The company says it wants to “unveil a reimagined vision for Fyre — one that expands beyond the digital realm and taps into real-world experiences, community, and surprise.”

Exactly what that means? They’re keeping that a mystery for now.

The Infamous Festival Flop

If you need a refresher, Fyre Festival was supposed to be a luxury music event in the Bahamas back in 2017. Influencers hyped it up, tickets cost thousands, and guests expected beachfront villas and celebrity chef meals. Instead, they got tents, portable toilets, and the now-iconic sad cheese sandwiches. Organizer Billy McFarland landed in prison for fraud.

This Time Without the Sandwiches

LimeWire’s CEO Julian Zehetmayr admitted the festival is remembered as a disaster, but he sees something worth saving. “Fyre became a symbol of hype gone wrong, but it also made history,” Zehetmayr said. “We’re not bringing the festival back — we’re bringing the brand and the meme back to life. This time with real experiences, and without the cheese sandwiches.”

Ryan Reynolds Joins the Fun

Backing LimeWire’s bid is Maximum Effort, the creative agency co-founded by actor Ryan Reynolds. Of course, Reynolds couldn’t resist cracking a joke. “Congrats to LimeWire for their winning bid for Fyre Fest,” he said. “I look forward to attending their first event but will be bringing my own palette of water.”

Fyre Festival
