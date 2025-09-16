Notoriously Private Paul Mescal on Relationship with Gracie Abrams: ‘I Want to Protect It’

If you ever wondered what it looks like when two rising stars try to date in the spotlight without letting it affect their relationship, meet Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams. The actor-songwriter pair, linked since mid-2024, have kept things mostly under wraps, with Mescal making it clear that this romance is “deeply precious” to him.

Paul Mescal on Relationship with Gracie Abrams: “I Want to Protect It”

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the Aftersun actor shared that he doesn’t “know how to answer” the question of what made him decide to share with the public his relationship with Abrams. He said, “I actually do have an answer, but everything to do with that is deeply precious to me and I don’t want to... I want to protect those things fundamentally.”

The pair was first linked in June 2024 when they were spotted in London. A source told PEOPLE in August 2024 that the pair were “hooking up.” Mescal even brought the “I Miss You, I’m Sorry” singer as his date to the Los Angeles premiere of his Gladiator II movie, although they did not walk the red carpet together.

Hard Launch

Even if they did not walk the red carpet together during the Gladiator II movie premiere in November 2024, the couple seemed to go Instagram official. Abrams shared a carousel of photos on her Instagram account, including a photo of the two of them lying on a blanket. She simply captioned the post with eight red heart emojis.

A video of Sir Paul McCartney is also included in the carousel. Mescal is set to play him in a biopic by Sam Mendes.

Private Paul

In an interview with GQ, Mescal emphasized his desire to keep his personal life private and that he has “learned that there’s certain lines in the sand now for me that just are going to be impenetrable for the benefit of my own sanity. The speculation has been kind of mad for the last x amount of years. I’m not comfortable inviting any access into that part of my life."