Ed Sheeran Plans Album Release From Beyond the Grave

Ed Sheeran is already thinking about the music world after he is gone. In fact, the singer has a plan for an album that will only come out posthumously.

In a Sept. 10 a recent interview Sheeran explained the details. He said the project, titled Eject, is even written into his will.

"It's actually in my will, and Cherry gets to pick the tracks for it," Sheeran said, referring to his wife, Cherry Seaborn.

The Plan Behind Eject

Sheeran, 34, recently released his eighth studio album Play on Sept. 12. But this new idea is designed for much later.

"My will of wishes is to make a record out of all the songs from the age of 18, so when I pass away, choose the 10 best," he said during the interview. "And it's like imagine if Paul McCartney dies and there's early 16-year-old Beatles recordings and then right up to it, the 10 best of his entire career."

He admitted, "Lots of people won't like that of me, but there'll be lots of my fans that would find that super interesting."

Watch the full interview here.

Why He Wants It Planned

The singer confirmed the album would not be released until after his death. "You know how posthumous albums come out, but they're sort of unplanned," Sheeran said. "And I don't want to go and someone just to jumble up stuff and put it out. I want it to be planned."

A Long-Term Vision

This is not the first time Sheeran has talked about the idea. Back in March 2023, he told Rolling Stone he was building a five-album project filled with symbols, a companion to his mathematical signs series.

"I want to slowly make this album that is quote-unquote 'perfect' for the rest of my life, adding songs here and there," he explained then. "And just have it in my will that after I die, it comes out."

He also revealed in March 2025, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, that filmmaker Quentin Tarantino inspired the concept.

"When I was like 18, I had an idea for like 10 albums. It’s Plus, Multiply, Divide, Subtract, Equals, and then Play, Pause, Fast Forward, Rewind and Stop," Sheeran said. "I wanted to do 10. I’m kind of a bit obsessed with Tarantino, and I heard he was doing 10 films, and he’s got his side projects like Grindhouse and s---."