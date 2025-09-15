The Junior League of Wilmington’s Whale of a Sale is Back This November

Get ready for some amazing shopping just in time for the holidays! The Junior League of Wilmington is excited to bring back its beloved Whale of a Sale—an indoor bargain event that helps support important community programs.

Whale of a Sale first began in 1980 and has grown into a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. This grand indoor “yard sale” offers both new and gently used items at prices that are hard to beat. Over the years, thousands of shoppers have come to find great deals, and this year promises to be just as exciting!

The event is open to the public on Saturday, November 8, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Concord Mall, inside the former FYE and adjacent Christopher & Banks stores—offering over 10,000 square feet of shopping space! Shoppers will find everything from home goods and small furniture to electronics, toys, clothing, sports gear, holiday décor, and even unsold merchandise from local businesses.

But Whale of a Sale is more than just a shopping event—it also meets a community need by offering high-quality items at low prices for families, all while supporting the Junior League’s mission to train women as community leaders.

The last in-person sale took place in fall 2023, marking the first one since the pandemic. Despite the break, more than 1,000 shoppers came out, and even more are expected this year!

Want to help? The League welcomes donations of new or gently used items from the community. If you have items to share, you can drop them off at the former FYE store at the Concord Mall (right across from Chick-fil-A) during one of the scheduled community donation days:

Wednesday, September 24, from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Friday, October 3, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 4, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Donors will receive a tax receipt for their generous contributions.