Ozzy Osbourne Gets a Rocking MTV VMAs Tribute From Steven Tyler & More
The Prince of Darkness may be gone, but his music is very much alive. On Sunday, the 2025 Video Music Awards turned into a giant rock festival as stars joined…
The Prince of Darkness may be gone, but his music is very much alive. On Sunday, the 2025 Video Music Awards turned into a giant rock festival as stars joined forces to celebrate the life of Ozzy Osbourne, who died in July at 76.
Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, YUNGBLUD, and guitarist Nuno Bettencourt stormed the stage with a medley of Ozzy’s biggest hits, including “Crazy Train,” “Changes,” and “Mama, I’m Coming Home.”
A Family Introduction
Before the music started, Osbourne’s son Jack and several of his grandchildren appeared on screen to share a heartfelt message.
"I know for sure it would make him incredibly happy to see these great musicians carry on his legacy and help inspire the next generation of rockers," Jack Osbourne said.
"In the words of our papa, 'Let’s go crazy,'" the grandkids added, giving a nod to his iconic “Crazy Train.”
From MTV Star to VMAs Legend
Ozzy wasn’t just a heavy metal god—he was also reality TV royalty. MTV gave the world a front row seat to his family’s chaos with The Osbournes, which ran from 2002 to 2005. So honoring him on the VMAs stage felt like coming full circle.
One Last Shout
The show closed with all the artists on stage shouting together: "Ozzy forever, man."
Even though Ozzy had battled Parkinson’s and reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates for a final show just weeks before his passing, Sunday proved that his voice, his chaos, and his spirit still echo loud.