Six Popular Wilmington Restaurants Close Down as Expenses Climb

Six well-known New Castle County restaurants have closed their doors - Stoney's, Brio, Brandywine Brasserie, Richard's Deli, TGIFriday's, and Gallucio's are now permanently closed. Growing expenses and slim profit margins left owners no choice but to shut down.

"Restaurant closures happen for many reasons," said Carrie Leishman, President of the Delaware Restaurant Association, to WDEL.

These closures impact an industry that provides 50,000 jobs across Delaware's 2,100 restaurants. Both chain restaurants and family-owned places are finding it hard to keep their doors open.

Financial pressures are coming from everywhere. Insurance costs jumped in 2023, while food prices keep climbing and utility bills eat away at profits. Most restaurants barely make 3-5% profit margins.

Worker shortages make things worse. Restaurant owners can't pay the wages workers are asking for, even though restaurants need more employees than typical small businesses - from kitchen staff to waiters to front desk workers.

Credit card fees take another bite out of their already thin profits. While costs keep going up, customers aren't spending more, leaving restaurants stuck between higher expenses and flat income.

The state noticed these issues and created a Small Restaurant Regulatory Reform Task Force this summer. They aim to simplify rules that burden small restaurants.

Local restaurants struggle without big corporate resources to handle constant health inspections, licenses, and paperwork. Following all the rules drains both time and money from already overwhelmed owners.

These closures hurt more than just business. Restaurants give local teens their first work experience and provide fresh starts for many people. They're places where the community comes together. Each closing affects the whole neighborhood.