Post Malone Rides Into Paris With His New Fashion Label
Post Malone is no stranger to making an entrance, but this time he swapped the mic for the runway. On Monday, Sept. 1, the rapper, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, launched his very own fashion label, Austin Post, during a Paris debut that felt part concert, part rodeo, and all style.
According to PEOPLE, he show was staged at the Hôtel de Bourdon – Maison Pozzo di Borgo, a glamorous venue once home to fashion legend Karl Lagerfeld. The choice set the stage for Post Malone to put his stamp on the fashion world. Adding extra western flair, Texas-based Lucchese Bootmaker served as the exclusive footwear brand.
From Rap Star to Fashion Star
According to a statement shared with GQ, Austin Post is "a new creative expression and soulful extension of his identity." His first collection, called Season One: At First Light, is described as "Dallas western with Southwest ranch influences."
The inspiration for the line comes straight from the rapper’s roots. As a press release shared with PEOPLE explained, "From his Texas roots to the mountains of Utah, his eye was shaped by ranch culture, turquoise, boots, denim, and years immersed in global luxury through music. Drawing on these foundations, the label fuses Dallas’ western heritage with the spirit of the Southwest, reframed through an Americana lens."
Cowboys on the Catwalk
The clothes lived up to the hype. Photos from the brand’s official Instagram page show models strutting in bold western-inspired looks. One standout outfit was a dark-washed denim set decorated with gold star emblems, paired with a matching jacket. Another featured a brown suede jacket with sleek dress pants, while a cowboy-inspired velvet jacket in deep blue made waves when styled with loose jeans.
But the grand finale stole the show. In a video shared by WWD, the last look was not just worn—it was ridden. A model trotted down the runway on a horse, proving that Post Malone’s fashion debut was never going to be ordinary.