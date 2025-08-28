This Day in Top 40 History: August 28

On Aug. 28, 1963, Joan Baez, Bob Dylan, and many other artists performed at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom demonstration. The participation of Baez and Dylan had been expected, as they were foundational to the countercultural movement of the day and known for writing protest songs, such as Dylan's "Blowin' in the Wind." Keep reading for more Top 40 history from Aug. 28.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

A song that was almost a chart topper and an unusual release for Aug. 28:

1971: "Take Me Home, Country Roads" by John Denver peaked at No. 2 on the charts. The song, which is widely considered Denver's breakthrough hit, was kept in the No. 2 spot by "How Can You Mend A Broken Heart?" by the Bee Gees.

Cultural Milestones

Who knew Bob Dylan helped with the inspiration for some of The Beatles' more psychedelic songs?

1964: Bob Dylan supplied marijuana to The Beatles after a show in New York. It was the first time Dylan had met the group, and the first time the group met marijuana — Dylan was shocked they hadn't enjoyed the substance before. Many consider this event to have been a turning point in the band's journey.

Notable Recordings and Performances

A record-breaking tour and a provocative start to an award ceremony from Aug. 28:

1984: The Jacksons' reunion tour became the most successful tour of all time, selling over a million tickets. This record is now held by none other than Taylor Swift.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Not everything goes according to plan in the music industry:

1966: After playing a show at Dodger Stadium, The Beatles had planned to make a getaway in an armored truck, but they found the exit gate locked and had to reverse back to the Dodger dugout. They ended up being stuck there for hours, waiting for the crowds of fans to disperse.

