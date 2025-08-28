Delaware Beach Traffic Set to Get Heavy for Last Summer Holiday

Traffic heading to the beach will get heavy on Delaware roads this Labor Day weekend. The last wave of summer visitors will fill up the highways, with Thursday and Friday afternoons seeing the worst backups.

While AAA Mid-Atlantic says summer travel has been busy through 2025, Labor Day traffic won't be as bad as Memorial Day and July 4th since kids are back in school.

People from nearby states are still heading to Rehoboth, Dewey, and Bethany. Roads are clear early in the morning, but by afternoon, traffic moves slowly on packed highways as beach-goers make their way in.

Last year's holiday turned deadly with 272 crashes statewide. Two people died and 74 got hurt. With more people walking and biking on the roads, officials say everyone needs to be careful.

Want to avoid getting stuck? Leave at sunrise, especially on Saturday. Traffic gets worst between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on main roads.

Work-from-home has changed when people travel, with many leaving for the weekend on Thursday. At Maryland's Bay Bridge, officials are seeing this same early getaway pattern.