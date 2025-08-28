Ariana Grande Drops Mysterious Clue About Next Chapter of ‘Eternal Sunshine’

Ariana Grande is not finished with her Eternal Sunshine era. The singer has sparked new excitement among fans by posting a mysterious Instagram video that points to more music-related plans for next year.

The Video Teaser

On Wednesday (Aug. 27), Grande shared a clip showing her hand trembling as she tries to press a glowing screen. The message on the screen reads, “A corrupt file has been found and corrected.” The screen then cuts to another message: “See you next year … Announcement loading …”

No further explanation was given, but the clip was also posted on her Brighter Days account, which connects it to the sci-fi style of her Eternal Sunshine: Brighter Days Ahead short film. That film was released in April along with the deluxe edition of the album.

What Could Be Coming

Grande has not confirmed what the video means, but fans believe live performances may finally be in the works. She has previously said touring was not in her near future, yet she recently shared a promising update.

“I’m working on a plan to sing for you all next year,” she wrote in July. “even if it’s just for a little.”

She also made clear that music is still central to her life. “very silly of you all to assume that just because i have my hands full with many things that i plan to abandon singing & music … !!! it is and has always been my lifeline. there will need to be room made for all of it.”

Eternal Sunshine Continues

Eternal Sunshine was first released in March 2024 and featured fan favorites such as “Yes, And?” and “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love).” A deluxe edition followed in April after the November premiere of Wicked, giving the album new life.