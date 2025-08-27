ContestsEvents
Post Malone, Doja Cat and More Set to Light Up the 2025 VMAs

Kayla Morgan
Post Malone accepts the Best Collaboration award for "Fortnight" on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

The MTV Video Music Awards are about to crank up the volume. On Tuesday, Aug. 26, MTV announced a new wave of performers ready to take the stage at the UBS Arena on Sunday, Sept. 7. And let’s just say, the lineup is pure fire.

Returning Heavyweights and Big Debuts

Post Malone is making his way back to the VMAs stage for the first time since 2018. This year, he’s also eyeing the Best Collaboration award with Blake Shelton for their track “Pour Me a Drink.”

Doja Cat, who hosted the VMAs in 2021, is returning with something fresh: the first-ever televised performance of her brand-new single “Jealous Type.” She’s also a contender in the Best K-Pop category for “Born Again,” alongside LISA and RAYE.

Jelly Roll, who rocked the 2024 VMAs opening with Eminem, is up for four awards this time. “This year, he's up for four awards to take home his first-ever Moon Person,” MTV announced. He’s nominated for Video for Good, Best Alternative, Best Country and Best Hip-Hop.

Conan Gray will finally hit the main stage after performing on the VMAs’ Extended Play Stage back in 2022. The former MTV PUSH artist from 2020 has been steadily climbing the pop ladder, and this debut is a big moment.

Tate McRae is also making her first main stage appearance and has four nominations herself: Song of the Year, Best Pop Artist, Best Editing and Best Visual Effects.

Legends Among the Lineup

The VMAs aren’t just about rising stars. Music icons are getting their flowers too. Mariah Carey will receive the legendary Video Vanguard Award, and MTV promises her performance will be a “show-stopping, career-spanning medley of her biggest hits.”

Ricky Martin will be honored with the Latin Icon Award, celebrating his decades of influence in music.

And hip-hop great Busta Rhymes will take home the MTV VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award, a nod to his lasting impact on the genre.

A Night to Remember

Alongside these headliners, previously announced performers include Sabrina Carpenter, Ricky Martin, Sombr, Alex Warren, J Balvin with DJ Snake and, of course, Busta Rhymes himself.

With superstar debuts, emotional tributes and live performances from some of the biggest names in the industry, the 2025 MTV VMAs are shaping up to be a night you won’t want to miss.

Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit's 105.1 The Bounce.
