Noah Cyrus Addresses the Public’s Attention on Family Drama

Noah Cyrus, Miley’s sister and Billy Ray’s daughter, is just trying to drop a new album, I Want My Loved Ones to Go With Me, already out in July, but it seems the public is more fixated on their family drama, as if they’re watching a reality show but without the hefty reality TV paycheck.

Noah Cyrus: “It’s Emotionally Draining”

In an interview with People, Noah revealed that the public’s interest (not in a good way) in her family is taxing: “I keep myself quite separated from any interest or ‘drama’ with the family. The one thing that's connected us with the entire world is music, and that's what's the most important to us.” Unsurprisingly, her latest album features collaborations with dad and brother Braison.

She added, “Yeah, it emotionally is draining, but it doesn't hurt us or touch us. It's something that you really learn to keep separate and far away from yourself.”

No More Drama

But it seems the worst is behind them, according to Noah, “Everybody's great and loves each other. I think when you grow up with that being normal — things being public — that it doesn't quite reach you. At the end of the day, this is a family, and that's really it: just going through normal family stuff.”

The youngest Cyrus also shone a spotlight on one of her songs in the album, “Don’t Put It All On Me,” written by Braison. According to her, the track perfectly describes a relationship with a sibling: “There's so many times, especially in my relationship with my siblings growing up, you fight and you say things — but that's your family, and they're always going to be there for you, and I'm lucky enough to say that that's been my case with me and my siblings and my family.”