Justin Bieber and His Latest Album ‘Swag’ Reportedly the Cause of Marital Issues

When you think of Justin Bieber, a few things probably come to mind: catchy pop anthems, an impressive evolution from teen heartthrob to global superstar, and yes, the constant spotlight on his marriage to Hailey Bieber. Recently, news about how their marriage is on the rocks (again) began circulating, coupled with some of the Bieb's erratic social media behavior. Fortunately, it seems the worst has already come to pass.

Justin Bieber and Hailey’s Rocky Relationship

A source close to the couple told Us Weekly that his latest album, Swag, was the main cause of their recent marital issues, with Hailey even stepping out without her wedding ring. The insider said, “The intense focus and emotional toll of creating new music had put a strain on their marriage.” They explained that Justin also gets “completely consumed and shuts everything else out” when he’s creating new music.

After the release of his album to positive reviews, the Biebers felt relieved and “Justin’s behavior has been more relaxed. The source added, “He felt a lot of pressure hanging over him and has been in a better mental headspace these last few weeks. He is very happy that there have been positive reviews of the album and that fans like it.”

Through Thick and Thin

The same source said that Hailey has allegedly been “very patient” with Justin, although “there’s still work to be done in their marriage, but they’re in a much better place.” After all the stress and pressure of creating a new album, the couple, along with their son Jack Blues, is reportedly reconnecting while on their favorite vacation spot in Idaho.

“Daisies” and “Walking Away”

In his latest album, Justin also sang about their marital struggles in his tracks “Daisies” and “Walking Away.” Fans have called the lyrics to “Walking Away” “insane” since it talks about a partner “throwing stones at [his] back.”