From Screen to Stage: Dirty Dancing in Concert Lights Up Wilmington

Get ready to relive the magic of one of the most beloved love stories of all time. Dirty Dancing in Concert is coming to Copeland Hall at The Grand on Saturday, March 7, 2026, bringing Baby and Johnny’s timeless romance back to the big screen in a way you’ve never experienced before.

The evening features a digitally remastered screening of the iconic 1987 film, with a live band and vocalists performing the unforgettable soundtrack in perfect sync. From “Hungry Eyes” to the Academy Award®-winning “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life,” you’ll be swept up in the songs and memories that defined a generation.

And the fun doesn’t stop when the credits roll. After the film, guests are invited to an incredible after-party, where you can sing, dance, and celebrate your favorite moments all over again.

For nearly four decades, Dirty Dancing has been more than just a movie—it’s a cultural touchstone, reminding us of first love, endless summers, and the joy of music and dance. Whether you saw it in theaters back in 1987, shared it with your daughters, or know every line by heart, this one-of-a-kind concert experience is your chance to fall in love with Baby and Johnny all over again.