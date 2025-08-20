This Day in Top 40 History: August 20

On Aug. 20, 2024, Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour was named the biggest rock tour of all time, grossing over $900 million. The band played to over 8 million fans worldwide and has continued to stay relevant in pop culture. Continue reading for more Top 40 milestones from Aug. 20.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These chart-toppers left their mark on the music industry:

Creedence Clearwater Revival's album Cosmo's Factory reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It stayed at the top of the chart for nine weeks and included the singles "Up Around the Bend" and "Who'll Stop the Rain." 1977: "Best of My Love" by The Emotions hit No. 1 on the charts. The disco track retained its spot at the top for five weeks.

Cultural Milestones

Music and pop culture are deeply intertwined — and they continue to influence each other:

Voyager 2 launched into space with a Golden Record that contained music from around the world. Carl Sagan curated the list, which included "Johnny B. Goode" by Chuck Berry. 1979: Bob Dylan released his 19th studio album, Slow Train Coming. The album was Dylan's first to express his personal Christian faith and reached No. 3 on the U.S. charts.

Notable Recordings and Performances

When a musician steps into the recording booth or walks onto the stage, something remarkable often happens:

Bruce Springsteen kicked off a seven-night run of concerts at Oliver's in Boston, Massachusetts. Each night, Springsteen played two hour-long sets. 1980: John Lennon was recording in the Hit Factory in New York for what would be his final album, Double Fantasy. Lennon died a few months after the album's release; it subsequently received the 1981 GRAMMY for Album of the Year.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Technology changes, music tastes shift, and artists try new ways to engage their audiences:

The New York Times reported on a new sound system for album and tape recording that reduced noise. It was known as the Dolby process, and record companies adopted it rapidly. 2018: The Eagles' album Greatest Hits 1971-1975 became the all-time best-selling record in the U.S., surpassing Michael Jackson's album Thriller for the top spot.

