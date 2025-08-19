ContestsEvents
New Castle County Documentaries Earn Two Emmy Award Nominations

Diana Beasley
Emmy statuette
Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Two Mid-Atlantic Emmy nominations were given to New Castle County's recent films about local history. The nominations recognized "Return to Hockessin #107C" and "Restless Ground: The Untold Story of Mt. Olive."

The county worked alongside Bowstring Studios and 1440 Film Co. to create these projects. Kyle Grantham told New Castle County Government, "The teams poured their hearts into these films, spending hundreds of hours to bring these stories to life."

Work began as 2023 came to an end. Crews started filming the first interviews for "Return to Hockessin #107C," while "Restless Ground" was released in December 2024. Both documentaries represent important steps in preserving local stories for future generations.

Mt. Olive Cemetery is the focus of "Restless Ground." The documentary uncovers layers of history, revealing how discrimination impacted burial grounds. It follows recent efforts by Mother African Union Church and Trust for Public Land to restore the cemetery. During the work, one volunteer unexpectedly found his family's connection to the site.

County Executive Matt Meyer said it clearly: "These films open our eyes to different ways of seeing our community's past and future."

Winners will receive their awards in Philadelphia on September 20, 2025. The annual ceremony celebrates outstanding media work across Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey.

These nominations bring the county's total Emmy nods to three. They got their first win in 2022 when "The Pathway Home" earned the award for Societal Concerns.

Both documentaries are available to stream free on the county's YouTube channel, giving locals a chance to watch these award-worthy stories about their community.

Emmy AwardsNew Castle County
Diana BeasleyEditor
