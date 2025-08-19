Delaware Beaches Ban Swimming as Hurricane Erin Heads Toward Coast

Strong winds and rough waves forced Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach to close ocean access Monday, August 18, 2025. By mid-morning, wind speeds had gotten three times stronger, hitting Delaware's shore hard.

"This morning, it started out pretty calm - but we saw as the minutes went by, so was the surf, and the wind. By the time we were out by our stands, the wind was pounding, the surf was very choppy, rip currents were popping up, in the matter of just the morning we saw the change progress very very quickly," said Rehoboth Beach Patrol Chief of Daily Operations Nico Caceres to WDEL.

Things look bad as Hurricane Erin, a powerful Category 4 storm with 130 mph winds, moves up the East Coast. Bill Zolper, Dewey Beach Town Manager, told WDEL: "This would be the JV before the varsity game that's gonna be coming up on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday when Erin is somewhere off our coast. We are expecting four, to eight foot swells."

At Dewey Beach, twenty alert lifeguards watch the shoreline. They brought in more staff after people ignored red flag warnings in the past.

Concerned about beach erosion, state officials closed off vehicle access at Delaware Seashore and Fenwick Island State Parks. These areas still show damage from bad storms in 2020 and 2022.

Weather experts say huge 15-foot waves are coming as Erin moves north. The storm has already cleared out North Carolina's Outer Banks.

By Monday afternoon, Fenwick Island shut down its beach access points - something they usually do when hurricanes get close.