Coastal Delaware Prepares for Impact as Hurricane Erin Nears

With powerful 130 mph winds raging through the air, Hurricane Erin drove residents away from North Carolina's Outer Banks. The huge storm moved offshore, leaving coastal towns from Delaware to New Jersey worried.

Over the last couple of days, the dangerous Category 3 storm crept northwest at 10 mph. Weather experts tracked it sitting southwest of Bermuda and off the coast of Cape Hatteras. By tomorrow, the storm will pass between Bermuda and the East Coast.

At Wildwood's beach, New Jersey guards moved to trucks for patrols as waves grew bigger. The previous day, rescue crews saved more than 50 swimmers from dangerous waters at Wrightsville Beach.

Huge waves up to 20 feet could hit North Carolina's coast, warned the National Hurricane Center. If the highest surge comes during high tide, water could rise 2 to 4 feet above ground between Cape Lookout and Duck.

The waves will grow from 5-8 feet Wednesday, reaching massive 7-12 foot swells Thursday along Delaware and Jersey beaches. Saturday's new moon adds to flooding concerns, with unusually high tides mixing with storm impacts.

"Everyone should avoid swimming as conditions worsen through the week," said Governor Phil Murphy to local media.

North Carolina gets ready for strong 40 mph winds while waves eat away at its beaches. Inland crews prepare for floods as storm surge tests coastal defenses.

After hitting scary Category 5 strength last weekend, Erin lost some power. Still, forecasts show it staying a major hurricane as it moves north, remaining hundreds of miles from U.S. shores.