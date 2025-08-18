Is the ‘Brat’ Era Over? Charli XCX Says Goodbye

It’s the end of an era. Charli XCX has officially declared the Brat era over. The singer bid farewell to the era that catapulted her to becoming one of pop’s hottest icons. She wrapped the historic period with a final headlining performance at the One Universe Festival in Gwacheon-si, South Korea.

However, she did not leave the fans empty-handed, as she announced her next project on social media.

Charli XCX Shares Short Video Clip on Instagram

Charli posted on Instagram a photo of her walking away from the stage with a massive screen behind her with the words, “Please don’t let it be over.” Along is a clip of an upcoming A24 movie, The Moment, based on her original concept. The singer-songwriter released her sixth album, Brat, on June 7, 2024, and embarked on a headlining tour in support of the album. It started in Manchester, United Kingdom, on November 27, 2024.

Focus on Films

After her Brat era, Charli seems to be shifting her energy toward making movies, according to Billboard. In addition to The Moment, her filmography continues to expand. She’s set to appear as Rosa in the fantasy adaptation of the graphic novel 100 Nights of Hero, alongside Emma Corrin, Maika Monroe, Felicity Jones, and others.

She is also slated for an undisclosed role in the upcoming action-adventure comedy Sacrifice, which boasts an ensemble cast including Chris Evans, Anya Taylor-Joy, Salma Hayek, Vincent Cassel, Sam Richardson, Ambika Mod, and John Malkovich. The film follows a movie star attempting a comeback, who is abducted by a radical group convinced that humanity can only be saved by sacrificing three people.

Charli has also filmed a drama titled Erupcja, directed by Pete Ohs, and she will appear in the remake of the 1978 horror classic Faces of Death. The modern adaptation follows a woman who moderates user-uploaded video content and stumbles upon a group that appears to be reenacting the murders from the original film.

She is also part of the erotic thriller I Want Your Sex and the psychological thriller The Gallerist.

Busy as Ever