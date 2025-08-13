Avelo Doubles Orlando Flights, Brings Back Puerto Rico Service from Wilmington

Starting October 1, Avelo Airlines will add twice as many nonstop flights between Wilmington and Orlando International Airport. The airline will also start up its seasonal flights to San Juan, Puerto Rico again.

The airline is adding new Wednesday and Saturday flights to go along with its current Monday and Friday flights to Orlando. Since starting to fly from Delaware in 2023, Orlando has been the most popular destination for travelers.

"At Avelo Airlines, our goal is to inspire travel. We do this by saving our customers time and money so they can travel more. These additional flights coupled with our everyday low fares and industry-leading reliability will inspire our customers to fly even more this fall," said Andrew Levy, Founder and CEO of Avelo Airlines.

Wilmington's first-ever international flights to San Juan are coming back with two flights per week. The airline is planning to add extra flights during the busy Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons.

The expansion comes after big jumps in passenger numbers at Delaware's airport, with more than 660,000 people flying through since regular flights started up again.

When Avelo started flying here, it brought back passenger service after the airport went years without any flights. Earlier airlines had pulled out because not enough people were flying and they had problems running their operations.

Now with 12 direct routes available, people who live nearby don't have to drive to airports in other states. Ticket prices that match what you'd pay in Philadelphia have gotten more people to fly from Delaware.