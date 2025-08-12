Selena Gomez Wants to Give ‘Who Says’ a Glow Up

ContestsEvents
Selena Gomez attends DAOU Vineyards At The Virtuosos Award - 40th Annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at The Arlington Theatre on February 09, 2025 in Santa Barbara, California.
Selena Gomez says her favorite old hit needs a fresh take.

During an Aug. 6 interview on the Therapuss podcast, Selena Gomez told host Jake Shane that she wants to rerecord and perform her 2011 track “Who Says,” which she originally released with her former band Selena Gomez & The Scene. Back then, the group put out three albums before disbanding in 2012.

“It’s the most powerful moment when I get to perform it,” Gomez said. “That’s honestly the only reason I would ever do a tour again … is if I could perform ‘Who Says.’”

Why She Wants a Do-Over

Gomez admitted that her voice on the original recording sounds “young” to her now. If she were to sing it today, she says she would “take it down an octave from each year I’ve sang it.” She even declared, “I need to redo it. I should recut it.”

A Song That Still Hits Home

Beyond the sound, Gomez said, “Who Says” still carries the kind of empowering message she needs to hear even today. She remembered once getting emotional while hearing it on the radio during an international trip.

“I was like, ‘Why the f--- am I tearing up to my own song?’” she recalled. “But it was because it was the little me who was there saying these really powerful messages that I still need to hear.”

If Gomez does hit the studio and stage again, fans might get to experience “Who Says” 2.0.

