Celine Dion’s Remixed Song ‘A New Day’ Lands at No. 6 on Billboard Dance Charts

The new dance version of "A New Day Has Come," released on July 25, just shot to No. 6 on the Billboard Dance Digital Song Sales chart. This marks the second time that Dion has cracked the top 10 spot on this chart.

Swedish DJ Sebastian Ingrosso put his spin on the track, now cut down to "A New Day." The timing stands out as Dion steps back from the stage due to medical concerns. Considering her battle with stiff person syndrome — a neurological condition, remixes like this help her music find new life.

Beyond the United States, British music fans pushed the song to No. 24 on their Official Singles Sales chart. It climbed even higher on the Official Singles Downloads list, hitting No. 21. The track earned the 57-year-old superstar her first appearance on both UK charts this year so far.

This success also breaks a decade-long quiet spell for producer Ingrosso in the UK. As Forbes reports, "'A New Day' appears to be his first entry on the UK downloads tally in more than a decade." His last major hit there, "Reload," peaked at No. 4 in 2013. This remix is also his first-ever showing on the Official Singles Sales chart.

The first version of "A New Day Has Come" was released in 2002 as the title track from her comeback album of the same name, following a short music hiatus. It climbed to No. 22 on the Billboard Hot 100, and the album it came from eventually became one of the best-selling records of her career.

Now, this fresh take builds on the success of "Set My Heart on Fire (I'm Alive And The Beat Goes On" — another remix that grabbed the No. 5 spot on Billboard's dance chart back in May 2024. Celine collaborated with Majestic and The Jammin Kid on the new take.

On the Dance Digital Song Sales chart, musical group Tame Impala sits just one spot ahead of the icon at No. 5 with their latest single "End of Summer."

British charts saw more of the "My Heart Will Go On" singer last year. Despite not recording any new music, three tracks — "Set My Heart on Fire," "I'm Alive," and "Hymne à l'amour" — made waves on various UK rankings.