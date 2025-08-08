ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Doja Cat’s Evolution: Viral, Unforgettable, and Controversial Moments

From the silly and unexpected to the utterly radiant, Doja Cat has mastered the art of grabbing attention and keeping it. Her early rise began with a comedic pop moment:…

Kayla Morgan
In this image released on May 23, Doja Cat poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

From the silly and unexpected to the utterly radiant, Doja Cat has mastered the art of grabbing attention and keeping it. Her early rise began with a comedic pop moment: the novelty song Mooo!” in 2018. These absurd lyrics and equally absurd visuals catapulted her into meme fame and revealed a brand of creativity that didn’t take itself too seriously. It was off-beat, undeniably catchy, and it announced her presence in the most memorable way.

The Power of TikTok and Visual Storytelling

Her next viral leap arrived when “Say So” exploded across TikTok. The dance challenge built around her track spread through thousands of user-made videos, pushing the single to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and even earning a high-profile remix with Nicki Minaj. The trajectory from TikTok dance to chart-topping hit showed Doja’s savvy understanding of how to harness social trends for mainstream success.

Loading TikTok...

In 2021, Doja embraced visual spectacle again with “Streets” and the Silhouette Challenge. Her music video cleverly nods to the viral trend with an image of her posing in a shop window that shifts to a bold red silhouette. It was stylish, timely, and Instagram-ready—another moment of smart cultural capture.

High-Fashion, On-Stage, and Red Carpets

And let’s not forget her Grammy moment: famously, she nearly missed her stage appearance to accept the award for “Kiss Me More” because she was, quite literally, in the bathroom. That awkward near-miss added a slice of realness to her on-stage persona—funny, human, and charmingly unrehearsed.

When it comes to fashion, Doja Cat has never been shy, and nowhere is that bolder than her 2025 Oscars evening. She walked the red carpet in a skin-tight Balmain gown inspired by a vintage 1950s leopard look, painstakingly embroidered by a team of 46 artisans over more than 5,600 hours. Each microbead formed an ornate animal pattern, ensuring every spot looked intentional and seamless.

But that was just the beginning: during a performance of “Diamonds Are Forever” in tribute to James Bond, Doja ascended the stage in a custom gown ornamented with over one million Swarovski crystals, crafted to look like they floated and draped over her body, a shimmering nod to the lyrics she was singing. For the Vanity Fair after-party, she turned heads again in a gold Balmain creation woven with nine shades of gold beads, worked on by 39 artisans over 3,450 hours, giving the illusion that she’d become the statuette itself.

At the 2024 Met Gala, she wore a white gown—some might describe it as a maxi-length wet T-shirt—by Vetements in 2024. Her look was elevated with striking details: glittering teardrops trailing from smoky eyes, flawless skin, and a natural buzz cut that completed the effortless vibe.

In 2023, she stunned audiences by covering herself in thousands of Swarovski crystals for a Schiaparelli show, highlighting her willingness to push fashion boundaries. Additionally, at the 2023 Met Gala, Doja cosplayed as Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette, complete with prosthetic ears and playful meows, proving her flair for theatrical, memorable fashion moments.

When Fame Meets Controversy

Not all moments have been easy for Doja Cat. In 2020, old footage emerged allegedly showing her participating in online chat rooms linked to racist and alt-right groups. She denied involvement in racist conversations but acknowledged having engaged in “dumb-a-- behavior” in her past. This episode sparked serious backlash and complicated her public image.

In 2023, Doja faced criticism after pushing back against fans who called themselves “Kittenz,” her self-proclaimed nickname for supporters. Some perceived her responses as dismissive or harsh, which led to a notable loss of followers and stirred tension within her fanbase.

Further controversy came when she was photographed wearing a shirt featuring alt-right comedian Sam Hyde, drawing comparisons to other artists who have faced criticism for provocative associations.

Most recently, in 2025, Doja shared a viral TikTok mocking Sydney Sweeney’s lines from a controversial American Eagle advertisement. Using an exaggerated accent, the video sparked discussions about the original ad’s tone and the potential for racially coded messaging, again putting Doja at the center of cultural conversations.

Loading TikTok...

Honestly, what strikes me most about all this is her unwavering confidence. Whether she’s leaning into meme culture with “Mooo!” or into couture complexity at the Oscars, she commits fully. It’s rare to see an artist so willing to risk going too far—again and again—and come out more iconic. Doja Cat shows how creativity can be wild, smart, and real all at once. And that’s what makes her moments truly unforgettable.

Doja CatEvergreen
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
Doja Cat attends the Clooney Foundation for Justice's The Albies at New York Public Library
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: August 10Megan Zahnd
Christina Aguilera performs on stage during her 'Back to Basics' tour at Wembley Arena wearing an all white ensemble
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: August 9Megan Zahnd
Singer Madonna performs during the Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Halftime Show at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 5, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
MusicSongs of Madonna That Show Her Emotional Range: Beyond the Pop AnthemsAmanda Bloom
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect