Doja Cat’s Evolution: Viral, Unforgettable, and Controversial Moments

From the silly and unexpected to the utterly radiant, Doja Cat has mastered the art of grabbing attention and keeping it. Her early rise began with a comedic pop moment: the novelty song “Mooo!” in 2018. These absurd lyrics and equally absurd visuals catapulted her into meme fame and revealed a brand of creativity that didn’t take itself too seriously. It was off-beat, undeniably catchy, and it announced her presence in the most memorable way.

The Power of TikTok and Visual Storytelling

Her next viral leap arrived when “Say So” exploded across TikTok. The dance challenge built around her track spread through thousands of user-made videos, pushing the single to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and even earning a high-profile remix with Nicki Minaj. The trajectory from TikTok dance to chart-topping hit showed Doja’s savvy understanding of how to harness social trends for mainstream success.

In 2021, Doja embraced visual spectacle again with “Streets” and the Silhouette Challenge. Her music video cleverly nods to the viral trend with an image of her posing in a shop window that shifts to a bold red silhouette. It was stylish, timely, and Instagram-ready—another moment of smart cultural capture.

High-Fashion, On-Stage, and Red Carpets

And let’s not forget her Grammy moment: famously, she nearly missed her stage appearance to accept the award for “Kiss Me More” because she was, quite literally, in the bathroom. That awkward near-miss added a slice of realness to her on-stage persona—funny, human, and charmingly unrehearsed.

When it comes to fashion, Doja Cat has never been shy, and nowhere is that bolder than her 2025 Oscars evening. She walked the red carpet in a skin-tight Balmain gown inspired by a vintage 1950s leopard look, painstakingly embroidered by a team of 46 artisans over more than 5,600 hours. Each microbead formed an ornate animal pattern, ensuring every spot looked intentional and seamless.

But that was just the beginning: during a performance of “Diamonds Are Forever” in tribute to James Bond, Doja ascended the stage in a custom gown ornamented with over one million Swarovski crystals, crafted to look like they floated and draped over her body, a shimmering nod to the lyrics she was singing. For the Vanity Fair after-party, she turned heads again in a gold Balmain creation woven with nine shades of gold beads, worked on by 39 artisans over 3,450 hours, giving the illusion that she’d become the statuette itself.

At the 2024 Met Gala, she wore a white gown—some might describe it as a maxi-length wet T-shirt—by Vetements in 2024. Her look was elevated with striking details: glittering teardrops trailing from smoky eyes, flawless skin, and a natural buzz cut that completed the effortless vibe.

In 2023, she stunned audiences by covering herself in thousands of Swarovski crystals for a Schiaparelli show, highlighting her willingness to push fashion boundaries. Additionally, at the 2023 Met Gala, Doja cosplayed as Karl Lagerfeld’s cat Choupette, complete with prosthetic ears and playful meows, proving her flair for theatrical, memorable fashion moments.

When Fame Meets Controversy

Not all moments have been easy for Doja Cat. In 2020, old footage emerged allegedly showing her participating in online chat rooms linked to racist and alt-right groups. She denied involvement in racist conversations but acknowledged having engaged in “dumb-a-- behavior” in her past. This episode sparked serious backlash and complicated her public image.

In 2023, Doja faced criticism after pushing back against fans who called themselves “Kittenz,” her self-proclaimed nickname for supporters. Some perceived her responses as dismissive or harsh, which led to a notable loss of followers and stirred tension within her fanbase.

Further controversy came when she was photographed wearing a shirt featuring alt-right comedian Sam Hyde, drawing comparisons to other artists who have faced criticism for provocative associations.

Most recently, in 2025, Doja shared a viral TikTok mocking Sydney Sweeney’s lines from a controversial American Eagle advertisement. Using an exaggerated accent, the video sparked discussions about the original ad’s tone and the potential for racially coded messaging, again putting Doja at the center of cultural conversations.