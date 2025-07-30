ContestsEvents
Post Malone & Jelly Roll Let Loose in ‘Losers’ Live Video

Kayla Morgan
Jelly Roll Post Malone
Post Malone Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella - Jelly Roll Photo Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen

What happens when two of music’s most lovable rebels join forces on stage? You get a whole lot of joy, a ton of fans singing their hearts out, and a brand-new live video that captures it all.

Post Malone and Jelly Roll have been taking over cities on Posty’s BIG ASS Stadium Tour, and now fans everywhere can relive the magic through the just-dropped live video for their collaboration, “Losers.” The performance was filmed at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park on June 26, 2025, and it’s as rowdy and heartwarming as you’d hope.

A Song for the “Outcasts and Sinners”

“Losers” is a feel-good anthem off Post Malone’s latest album F-1 Trillion, where he teamed up with stars like Luke Combs, Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw, Morgan Wallen, and Blake Shelton. But this track, with its shoutout to “the outcasts and the sinners / The ain’t-never-been-no-winners” feels like a rallying cry for anyone who’s ever felt a little different.

The video doesn’t just show the two artists singing side by side. It gives us real glimpses into the vibes of the tour: fans dancing, shouting the lyrics, and Jelly Roll and Posty laughing it up behind the scenes.

Beyond the music, it’s clear these two artists have a real love for each other. Post Malone even shared a video of them goofing off together, singing Toby Keith’s “Who’s Your Daddy?” backstage.

Jelly Roll poured his heart out in a thank-you note to Post Malone, writing on Instagram:

“Dear Austin, I say this on stage in some way every night, but man, being on this tour with you has been unreal. I have never had more fun in my life. The energy of the people is incredible. You can feel the love reverberate around the stadium every night. And that’s a testament to the spirit you embody and what you’ve done. I am honored to be opening up for you every night, I’m honored to call you brother and blessed to watch you perform every night … Thank you [for] the opportunity, I don’t take it for granted so I laugh, dance and sing from the soul every night.”

Post Malone and Jelly Roll are heading to Europe next, with stops in Germany, Switzerland, Spain, and more.

Until then, press play on the “Losers” live video and enjoy a piece of the magic. Whether you’re a “sinner,” a “loser,” or just someone who loves good music, you’re invited.

Jelly RollPost Malone
Kayla Morgan
