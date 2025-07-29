From Jimmy to Drizzy: Drake Revisits His Degrassi Days in Upcoming Documentary

Long before the platinum albums and sold-out tours, Drake was known to millions of fans simply as Jimmy Brooks, a standout character on Degrassi: The Next Generation. Now, the Toronto rapper is returning to his roots in a new documentary, Degrassi: Whatever It Takes, set to premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival later this year.

Directed by Lisa Rideout, the film promises to offer a deep dive into the legacy of the groundbreaking Canadian teen drama. According to the official TIFF synopsis:

“Creators, superfans, and stars including Aubrey Drake Graham delve deep into all things Degrassi in this engaging history of the Canadian show that changed teen TV.”

Drake, then credited as Aubrey Graham, appeared in 145 episodes of the series between 2001 and 2009. His character, Jimmy Brooks, became central to one of the show’s most memorable and serious storylines—being shot during a school shooting and left paralyzed from the waist down.

According to longtime Degrassi writer James Hurst, Drake didn’t initially embrace the direction of Jimmy’s storyline. In a 2021 oral history published by AV Club to mark the show’s 20th anniversary, Hurst shared:

“There was a letter from a law firm in Toronto, and it was from Aubrey,” Hurst said. “It was an odd letter that said, ‘Aubrey Graham will not return to Degrassi season 6 as Jimmy Brooks unless his injury is healed, and he’s out of the wheelchair.’”

Hurst said he spoke with Drake directly after receiving the letter.

“He came in and was like, ‘What letter? I don’t know about that.’ And I said, ‘All right, I understand. But how do you feel about the wheelchair?’ He’s like, ‘All my friends in the rap game say I’m soft because I’m in a wheelchair.’”

Hurst encouraged Drake to see the impact his character could have.

“I said, ‘Well, tell your friends in the rap game that you got shot. How much harder can you get? You got shot, and you’re in a wheelchair.’”

He said Drake ultimately reconsidered.

“He was so nice and apologetic about everything. He instantly backed down,” Hurst said. “I was very passionate about it, and I said, ‘Aubrey, there’s some kid somewhere in a wheelchair, who’s completely ignored, who’s never on television, never gets represented. I need you to represent this person. You’re the coolest kid on the show, and you can say there’s nothing wrong with being in a wheelchair.’”