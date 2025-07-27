This Day in Top 40 History: July 27
On July 27, 1996, the Spice Girls broke into the U.K. charts with their catchy debut single, "Wannabe." The song was released in the U.S. several months later, where it quickly became a smash hit. It was the group's first of nine chart-topping songs, and the best-selling song by an all-female group. Keep reading for more Top 40 history from July 27.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Chart-topping singles and influential albums from July 27 include:
- 1968: After The Mamas & The Papas split, former frontwoman Cass Elliot released "Dream A Little Dream Of Me" as her first solo project. The song peaked at No. 12 in the U.S.
- 1974: John Denver's tribute to his wife, "Annie's Song" kicked off a two-week run at No. 1 in the U.S. It was Denver's second song to top the charts.
Cultural Milestones
Music influences culture and vice versa, as seen on July 27:
- 1991: Bryan Adams enjoyed seven weeks at No. 1 with his single "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You." It sold over 15 million copies worldwide.
- 1991: With her album Unforgettable... with Love, Natalie Cole kicked off a dominant five-week run on the U.S. album chart. The album had crossover success with fans of pop, jazz, and R&B, and it earned her the 1992 GRAMMY for Album of the Year.
- 1997: The accompanying soundtrack for the hit film Men in Black hit No. 1 on the U.S. album chart. It held the top spot for two weeks and featured Will Smith, Snoop Dogg, Ginuwine, and Alicia Keys.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Live shows give fans the opportunity to experience their favorite songs in a new way, and this date has seen some memorable performances:
- 1986: Queen performed in front of 80,000 people behind the Iron Curtain. The band was one of the first Western musical acts to put on a concert in this part of the world.
- 1999: Bob Dylan and Paul Simon played at Madison Square Garden as part of their Never Ending Tour. There were over 17,000 fans in attendance.
- 2013: At her concert in Boston, Taylor Swift brought Carly Simon onstage for a duet. The pair sang Simon's "You're So Vain," which had hit No. 1 on the chart in 1973.
Industry Changes and Challenges
We've learned a lot from music history, and the industry just keeps evolving:
- 1958: People who listened to rock music on the radio were warned that it could cost them money. A gas company claimed that listening to this music caused people to drive faster and spend more money on gas.
- 1976: The U.S. government finally awarded a Green Card to John Lennon. Lennon had spent four years waiting for permanent residence.
The events from July 27 highlight the influence of music on modern culture and reveal changing trends in sound, production, and performance.