Madonna Records New Dance Album in London Studio with Original ‘Confessions’ Producer

In a London recording studio this week, Madonna started work on what might be the next chapter of her dance music story. The 66-year-old star shared glimpses of her studio time with producer Stuart Price on social media.

"My Valentine's Day gift to all my fans is to let you know I'm putting my heart and soul into my new music and I can't wait to share it with you!" wrote Madonna when she shared snapshots from the studio in February, per The Daily Mail.

She hasn't put out new tracks since Madame X hit stores in 2019. Price, who made magic with Madonna on Confessions on a Dance Floor — an album that sold 10 million copies — started this new project with her back in December.

Photos from the studio show the star banging on drums and singing. Sharp-eyed fans spotted "CONFESSIONS" written big and bold in one shot, while another showed "PART DEUX" spelled out.

"Confessions Part 2. Just Nobody tell Usher," she wrote in a post shared in February. "Working on new music with Stuat Price. these past few months have been medicine for my SOUL."

Price just wrapped up his role leading music for Madonna's 2023-24 Celebration tour. Their past work together brought hits like "Hung Up" and "Get Together" to life on the first Confessions album.

"We're all impatiently waiting, it's been 6 years! But we trust the process! So ready for some new music and Visuals! We have your back !" one user commented on her Instagram post.