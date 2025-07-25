How ‘Sorry’ Helped Justin Bieber Turn His Image Around
In the early 2010s, Justin Bieber wasn’t just known for his music—he was making headlines for all the wrong reasons. After years of public missteps, including a 2014 DUI arrest and a series of other incidents, the pop star found himself losing favor with fans and critics alike. His image had shifted from teen idol to troubled celebrity.
However, in 2015, everything began to change with a song called “Sorry.”
Released as the second single from his album Purpose, “Sorry” became more than just a chart-topping hit. It was a turning point that helped Bieber reframe how the world saw him: not as a reckless star, but as someone ready to own his mistakes. At least that's how people saw it.
Interestingly, Bieber later revealed that it wasn’t his intent.
“People ran with that,” he told Glamour in 2016. “That I was like, apologizing with that song and stuff. It really had nothing to do with that. ... It was about a girl.”
Still, the public took it as a step toward redemption and that interpretation stuck.
A New Sound for a New Chapter
“Sorry” was co-produced by Skrillex and BloodPop, and featured a lighter, tropical dancehall sound that was a departure from Bieber’s earlier work. The upbeat production stood in contrast to the song’s theme of regret and apology, which made it both accessible and emotionally resonant.
“Sorry” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and eventually reached No. 1 in more than a dozen countries. Its success helped push Purpose to triple platinum status and reminded people why Bieber rose to fame in the first place.
Earning Back Trust
Before Purpose, Justin’s public image had taken a serious hit. But rather than respond with anger or denial, he used his music to reflect. “Sorry” wasn’t defensive or vague; it was a clear admission of past mistakes, wrapped in a radio-friendly format.