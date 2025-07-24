Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Lose $100M Netflix Deal

Well, it looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just got royally ghosted by Netflix. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly lost their $100 million deal with the streaming giant platform. Yes, the same couple who walked away from the monarchy to forge their path are now without a lucrative deal. However, it seems that there are still projects lined up for the ex-royalties.

Netflix Will Still Air Season 2 of 'With Love, Meghan'

According to Page Six, Netflix decided not to renew their contract with the Sussexes. They were supposed to sign a first-look deal with the streamer after their exclusive deal ended, but even that was reportedly already scrapped. This was the same deal Netflix has with former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle.

However, a source told the outlet, “There are more TV projects coming soon with both the duke and duchess.”

The Duchess will still be seen on Netflix with the return of her panned lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, in September.

Why the Platform Scrapped the Deal with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Rumors about the Sussexes’ shaky standing with Netflix gained traction once the streamer announced that Markle’s show did not reach the platform’s top 300 shows. With Love, Meghan was at No. 383 with a total of 5.3 million views.

It also did not help the ex-royals' case when reports about them letting go of some of their employees because they are allegedly strapped for cash began circulating. The exact number of those affected is unknown, as some terminations were not made public, though the outlet estimates the figure to be as high as 25.

However, an insider noted that Markle’s show outperformed other lifestyle shows, including The Great British Baking Show, two seasons of Chef’s Table and Season 9 of Queer Eye. With Love, Meghan was also in the top 5 percent of Netflix shows. It seemed that there’s also no bad blood between the platform and the Sussexes since Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos still often meets with Markle and Prince Harry.

Friends close to the couple also said that Markle wanted to focus on her lifestyle brand, As Ever. One insider also notes, “As a growing business, As ever is continuing to explore growth opportunities that feel aligned with the brand’s core values and quality standards. The brand continues to evolve with new products that align with her vision for quality lifestyle goods at accessible price points.”