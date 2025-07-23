Harry Styles’ Hit Songs: How ‘70s Rock and ‘80s Pop Shape His Distinctive Sound

Success on The X Factor launched One Direction into the limelight and the boy band experienced tremendous worldwide success with their classic pop sound. After the group split in 2016, band member Harry Styles spent the next 18 months developing his solo sound. He released his debut album, Harry Styles, in May 2017. From ‘70s rock to ‘80s pop, Harry Styles' hit singles reveal his appreciation for retro tunes and his ability to pay homage to the iconic artists who came before him.

The ‘70s Rock Influences That Seeped Into His Self-Titled Debut

Harry's debut album marked his first foray into solo music. It was a clear attempt to separate himself from the boy band pop sound that had first launched him to stardom.

Signs of the ‘70s

Styles' first solo release, “Sign of the Times,” showcased the young star's reliance on ‘70s rock musicians for inspiration. Billboard even described the debut single as a “rock history lesson.” The song's retro influences include:

Opening chords: The song opens with a moody piano intro that draws you in before Styles' crooning vocals take over. Specific comparisons have been drawn to The Beatles' 1968 single, “Hey Jude.”

The song opens with a moody piano intro that draws you in before Styles' crooning vocals take over. Specific comparisons have been drawn to The Beatles' 1968 single, “Hey Jude.” Thematic similarities: The melancholy lyrics throughout the song echo back to those found in David Bowie's 1971 album Hunky Dory. Both artists commiserate about the times they're living in, with Bowie claiming that “Time may change me / but I can't trace time,” and Styles urging us to “Just stop your crying / it's a sign of the times.”

The melancholy lyrics throughout the song echo back to those found in David Bowie's 1971 album Hunky Dory. Both artists commiserate about the times they're living in, with Bowie claiming that “Time may change me / but I can't trace time,” and Styles urging us to “Just stop your crying / it's a sign of the times.” Vocal vibes: Styles experiments with a wide vocal range over the song's nearly six-minute run time, leading to comparisons with Pink Floyd's “The Great Gig in the Sky.”

Styles experiments with a wide vocal range over the song's nearly six-minute run time, leading to comparisons with Pink Floyd's “The Great Gig in the Sky.” Titular tie-ins: Fans of 1970s rock might make the connection between Styles' song title and Prince's 1987 album Sign O' The Times.

‘70s Style Across the Album

From chord progressions to guitar riffs, you can hear the ‘70s influence across Styles' first album. The staccato piano on “Woman” draws clear inspiration from Elton John's “Bennie And The Jets,” while “Meet Me in the Hallway” encapsulates the same mystical mood as Pink Floyd's “Breathe (In the Air).” Styles sings “I just left your bedroom / give me some morphine” with a breathiness reminiscent of David Gilmour or David Bowie.

In “Carolina,” Styles shows his ability to effortlessly transition from ballad to steamy rock song. This twangy track about a girl has a similar sound to Stealers Wheel's 1972 hit, “Stuck In The Middle With You.” The chanting during the interlude draws inspiration from Daryl Hall & John Oates, one of Styles' self-proclaimed favorite bands.

Although originally penned for One Direction, the soft-rock ballad “Two Ghosts” ended up part of Style's discography. The song's introduction bears uncanny similarities to the Allman Brothers Band's “Melissa” and includes a few electric guitar slides you could liken to the Southern rock sound of Lynyrd Skynyrd. Harry Styles allowed the young singer a chance to shine, but the genre-hopping nature of the album suggests Styles was still searching for his signature sound.

Fine Line: Retro Mastery in Styles' Sophomore Album

Despite his genre-hopping tendencies, the threads of classic rock are woven throughout Harry Styles' discography. In his sophomore album, Fine Line, he further explores classic rock influences, particularly those of The Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac, and Queen. Styles explains in an interview how these artists formed “the base of what [his] first experience with music was.” Here are a few examples of tracks that showcase this influence:

“Adore You”: One of the album's biggest hits, “Adore You,” features psychedelic sounds, upbeat lyrics, and groovy guitar riffs frequently found in ‘70s rock.

One of the album's biggest hits, “Adore You,” features psychedelic sounds, upbeat lyrics, and groovy guitar riffs frequently found in ‘70s rock. “Canyon Moon”: This twangy track draws direct inspiration from one of Harry Styles' musical influences for the album: Joni Mitchell's Blue. The song even features the dulcimer, an instrument that was used by Mitchell on her 1971 album.

This twangy track draws direct inspiration from one of Harry Styles' musical influences for the album: Joni Mitchell's Blue. The song even features the dulcimer, an instrument that was used by Mitchell on her 1971 album. “Sunflower, Vol. 6”: In this track, Styles incorporates reggae guitar, a strong bass line, and stylistic drums. The ethereal harmonies are reminiscent of Queen's “Killer Queen.”

In this track, Styles incorporates reggae guitar, a strong bass line, and stylistic drums. The ethereal harmonies are reminiscent of Queen's “Killer Queen.” “She”: This spacey, sexy song sounds like the musical love child of Prince and Pink Floyd. It merges Prince's vocal style with Pink Floyd's lyrical prowess.

This spacey, sexy song sounds like the musical love child of Prince and Pink Floyd. It merges Prince's vocal style with Pink Floyd's lyrical prowess. “Treat People With Kindness": This song is heavily inspired by Marc Bolan's fearless foray into glam rock. In particular, Styles' use of a string quartet reflects his admiration for Bolan.

Bringing ‘80s Synth Home to Harry's House

From the opening notes of Harry Styles' third studio album, it's evident that the singer drew influence from a different decade. This album marks an artistic evolution for Styles, as he was inspired by Japanese pop, synth-heavy ‘80s tracks, and new wave sounds. Harry's House debuted at No. 1 in multiple countries and is his most successful album to date.

The lead single from the album, “As It Was,” was heard everywhere after its release. The song encapsulates retro chord progressions — IV-ii-V-I to be exact — for an ‘80s synth feel. Rolling Stone described this No. 1 hit as “a seductive dance-floor synth-pop bop.” The song also incorporates six different guitar elements, layering effects to enhance its catchiness and drama. Another example of ‘80s pop's influence on this album can be found in the opening chords of the track “Daydreaming,” where Styles samples a groovy segment of The Brothers Johnson's “Ain't We Funkin' Now.”

Balancing Retro Sound With Modern Appeal