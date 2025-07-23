Benny Blanco’s Adorably Sleepy Birthday Tribute to Selena Gomez
If you’ve ever snapped a sleepy photo of your partner because they just looked too peaceful not to, Benny Blanco gets it. The music producer celebrated Selena Gomez’s 33rd birthday…
If you've ever snapped a sleepy photo of your partner because they just looked too peaceful not to, Benny Blanco gets it. The music producer celebrated Selena Gomez’s 33rd birthday with exactly that kind of quiet, romantic honesty, turning simple, everyday moments into a love letter.
On Tuesday, July 22, Blanco posted a carousel of Gomez snoozing in various settings, such as wrapped in blankets, napping on the go, and lounging at home. Alongside the candid images, he wrote:
“our life is a dream… so i’m never waking u up… happy birthday my love.”
The post gave fans a glimpse into the couple’s real-life intimacy, the kind that doesn’t always look like movie dates or red carpets. Sometimes, it’s just being together quietly, gently, day after day.
Selena’s Birthday Came with a Bigger Mission, Too
While Blanco’s post tugged at hearts, Gomez used the day to spotlight something bigger than just cake and candles. July 22 also marked the fifth anniversary of the Rare Impact Fund, a mental health initiative she launched in 2020. She posted a photo of herself holding a birthday cake topped with… pickle-shaped candles. Classic Selena.
“Mental health has always been deeply personal to me,” she wrote, “and I wanted to build something that could create lasting change.”
Since its start, the fund has reached over 2 million young people and supported 30 organizations around the world. Now, Gomez is inviting others to get involved through the Rare Impact Fund Giving Circle.
“It’s about believing in the power of community to create lasting change,” she wrote. “Let’s build a future where every young person has the mental health support they deserve.”
A Heartfelt Thank You to Fans
Gomez also posted a thank-you message to her fans ahead of her birthday, reflecting on the past year and all the love she’s received.
“Whether you cheered me on from the sidelines, shared in my highs and lows, or simply offered a listening ear, you have made this year unforgettable,” she wrote.
She ended with a promise: more memories, more moments, and more connection.
“MADLY LOVE YOU ALL 🥳,” she signed off.
From sleepy snapshots to global impact, Selena Gomez’s birthday was less about glam and more about gratitude.