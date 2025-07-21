Summer Anthem Alert: Mariah Carey to Release ‘Sugar Sweet’ Single

If you thought summer was already hot, wait until Mariah Carey makes it hotter. Carey teased her brand-new single, “Sugar Sweet,” and it’s already making this summer sweeter.

Mariah Carey Teases Fans with a New Single

In a short video she posted on X, the “Songbird Supreme” is seen mixing batter with rainbow-colored sprinkles in a kitchen. In the video, she’s mouthing the lyrics to a song playing in the background. The lyrics go, “Imma keep it nice/Imma keep it neat/Imma keep it sugar/Imma keep it sweet.”

Based on this short preview, we may have a new summer anthem that will be played for years to come.

Fans have flocked to the comment section to express their excitement for the track. One wrote, “MARIAH PLEASE YOUVE DONE IT AGAIN.” Another commented, “Omggggggggggg this gave me diabetes and I’m ok with it!!!! #SugarSweet is a boppppppp!!!”

A social media user also mentioned how they need the song to “drop rn.”

Unfortunately, no other details or even a release date for “Sugar Sweet.”

New Album "MC16"

Billboard reported that Carey will be announcing her latest album soon. The 16th album will be following Caution, released in 2018. The “With You” singer posted a montage of cover art for her previous album, a day after previewing “Sugar Sweet.” At the end of the clip, the text “MC16” appears. She captioned it with “MC16 – Announcement Tomorrow.” She posted it on X on July 20, meaning the details of the new album will be announced on Monday, July 21.

In a June interview, the singer-songwriter revealed that the 16th album is done: “I’m trying not to tell too much about the new album. ‘It’s a special occasion/ Mimi’s emancipation’ — that’s a lyric from one of my songs.” She added, “What is next? The album coming out. I don’t wanna tell too much about it because I just don’t want to reveal the whole thing. It’s finished.”

Before news of her upcoming album, Carey released “Type Dangerous” as the lead single.