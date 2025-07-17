J.Lo Says ‘I Think I’m Done’ with Marriage on Stage in Europe

ContestsEvents
Kayla Morgan
Jennifer Lopez attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is hitting all the right notes on tour—but wedding bells? Not so much.

While performing in Bilbao, Spain, on July 15, the superstar spotted a fan holding a sign that read: “J.Lo, marry me?” And she didn’t dodge the moment. Instead, she gave the crowd a candid (and slightly cheeky) answer.

“I think I’m done with that,” Lopez said, according to fan footage shared on X. “I’ve tried that a few times.”

The comment got some laughs and applause—and honestly, she’s not wrong.

A Look Back at J.Lo’s Wedding History

Jennifer Lopez has been married four times. Her first marriage was to actor Ojani Noa in 1997, but it ended just a year later.

Then came dancer Cris Judd—married in 2001, divorced in 2003.

After that, she tied the knot with singer Marc Anthony in 2004. That marriage lasted a decade and brought twins Emme and Max, now 17, into the world. The pair divorced in 2014.

Lopez then got engaged to former baseball star Alex Rodriguez in 2019, but the couple called it off in 2021 before making it down the aisle.

Not long after, she rekindled her romance with actor Ben Affleck—the same guy she was engaged to in the early 2000s. They finally married in Las Vegas in 2022 and had a second, more private ceremony in Georgia. But even that didn’t last. Lopez filed for divorce two years later, and it was finalized in January 2025.

Where Things Stand Now

J.Lo and Affleck recently pulled their Beverly Hills mansion off the market after it sat unsold for a year. Though their love story has had many chapters, it seems Lopez may be closing the book on marriage altogether.

For now, she’s focused on her Up All Night European tour, which wraps up in Sardinia, Italy on August 12. As for weddings?

Maybe don’t bring signs about that to the next show.

Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
