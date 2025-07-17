J.Lo Says ‘I Think I’m Done’ with Marriage on Stage in Europe
Jennifer Lopez is hitting all the right notes on tour—but wedding bells? Not so much.
While performing in Bilbao, Spain, on July 15, the superstar spotted a fan holding a sign that read: “J.Lo, marry me?” And she didn’t dodge the moment. Instead, she gave the crowd a candid (and slightly cheeky) answer.
“I think I’m done with that,” Lopez said, according to fan footage shared on X. “I’ve tried that a few times.”
The comment got some laughs and applause—and honestly, she’s not wrong.
A Look Back at J.Lo’s Wedding History
Jennifer Lopez has been married four times. Her first marriage was to actor Ojani Noa in 1997, but it ended just a year later.
Then came dancer Cris Judd—married in 2001, divorced in 2003.
After that, she tied the knot with singer Marc Anthony in 2004. That marriage lasted a decade and brought twins Emme and Max, now 17, into the world. The pair divorced in 2014.
Lopez then got engaged to former baseball star Alex Rodriguez in 2019, but the couple called it off in 2021 before making it down the aisle.
Not long after, she rekindled her romance with actor Ben Affleck—the same guy she was engaged to in the early 2000s. They finally married in Las Vegas in 2022 and had a second, more private ceremony in Georgia. But even that didn’t last. Lopez filed for divorce two years later, and it was finalized in January 2025.
Where Things Stand Now
J.Lo and Affleck recently pulled their Beverly Hills mansion off the market after it sat unsold for a year. Though their love story has had many chapters, it seems Lopez may be closing the book on marriage altogether.
For now, she’s focused on her Up All Night European tour, which wraps up in Sardinia, Italy on August 12. As for weddings?
Maybe don’t bring signs about that to the next show.