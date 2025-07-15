Dave’s Hot Chicken Plans First Delaware Store

At 318 North Dupont Highway in Dover, Dave's Hot Chicken will soon move into the space where Friendly's served ice cream before shutting down in 2023.

The Nashville-style chicken joint is set to open in 2025, with TIG Corporation leading the renovation. What began as a small pop-up in an LA parking lot in 2017 is now expanding into Delaware as part of its nationwide rollout.

"We're excited to bring the hugely popular Dave's Hot Chicken to Dover and proud to be the franchise partner introducing this bold, spicy brand to the area. Locals are in for a treat—the unique flavors and signature heat that built Dave's fanbase nationwide are finally here in Dover," said Pranav Desai to WBOC.

Starting with just $900, the chain now operates more than 250 locations across America. They've become famous for chicken offered in seven different heat levels - the spiciest requires signing a waiver first.

TIG chose the spot on US 13 for its heavy traffic and visibility. Customers can't miss this central location on the busy highway.

It all began when four friends started the business. After getting Eater LA's attention, business boomed. Their success stems from street-art vibes and a dedicated focus on spicy chicken.

Dover's hot chicken scene is growing. Just last November, Hangry Joe's opened nearby, showing locals have an appetite for spicy food options.