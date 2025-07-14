Adam Levine’s Tattoo Days Might Be Over And He’s Totally Okay With That
Adam Levine may be gearing up to drop a new Maroon 5 album, Love Is Like, but don’t expect him to celebrate with fresh ink. Why? Because the 46-year-old singer says he's over it—literally and painfully.
In a new interview with Today.com, Levine admitted that even though tattoos are “fun,” the process itself? Not so much anymore.
“I covered up my sleeve with another sleeve. Who does that? What is wrong with me? Psychotic,” Levine joked.
The Maroon 5 frontman’s most recent tattoo involved reworking the sleeve on his left arm, but after that, he might be calling it quits on his ink adventures.
“Now, I’ve softened. Now, when I get a tattoo, I’m like, ‘This hurts so badly.’ Like, ‘What’s wrong?’ We’re done,” he added.
A Whole Lotta Ink, But One Favorite Stands Out
Levine, who has tattoos covering much of his upper body, said it’s hard to pick just one favorite. But if he had to?
“The ones on my hands,” he told Today.com. The fingers spell out “true love”—a permanent tribute close to his heart (and hands).
But don’t expect him to take his ink any lower.
“I don’t do below the waist. You can’t do the hands, that’s sacred too, that’s what you make things with, I’m tied to my hands. I just can’t do hands,” he previously told Today.com in a different interview.
His First Tattoo Was a Dove with a Message
Levine also reflected on his very first tattoo—a dove on his upper left bicep. He was just 21 when he got it, only five days after the 9/11 attacks.
“I felt this need to say something with this peaceful thing on my body,” he shared with PEOPLE.
Now, years (and dozens of tattoos) later, it seems that Levine’s ink story may finally be winding down.
In the meantime, fans can focus on something else new: Maroon 5's upcoming album Love Is Like, set to release Friday, August 15.
No tattoos required.