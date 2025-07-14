ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Adam Levine’s Tattoo Days Might Be Over And He’s Totally Okay With That

Adam Levine may be gearing up to drop a new Maroon 5 album, Love Is Like, but don’t expect him to celebrate with fresh ink. Why? Because the 46-year-old singer…

Kayla Morgan
Adam Levine attends the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Adam Levine may be gearing up to drop a new Maroon 5 album, Love Is Like, but don’t expect him to celebrate with fresh ink. Why? Because the 46-year-old singer says he's over it—literally and painfully.

In a new interview with Today.com, Levine admitted that even though tattoos are “fun,” the process itself? Not so much anymore.

“I covered up my sleeve with another sleeve. Who does that? What is wrong with me? Psychotic,” Levine joked.

The Maroon 5 frontman’s most recent tattoo involved reworking the sleeve on his left arm, but after that, he might be calling it quits on his ink adventures.

“Now, I’ve softened. Now, when I get a tattoo, I’m like, ‘This hurts so badly.’ Like, ‘What’s wrong?’ We’re done,” he added.

A Whole Lotta Ink, But One Favorite Stands Out

Levine, who has tattoos covering much of his upper body, said it’s hard to pick just one favorite. But if he had to?

“The ones on my hands,” he told Today.com. The fingers spell out “true love”—a permanent tribute close to his heart (and hands).

But don’t expect him to take his ink any lower.

“I don’t do below the waist. You can’t do the hands, that’s sacred too, that’s what you make things with, I’m tied to my hands. I just can’t do hands,” he previously told Today.com in a different interview.

His First Tattoo Was a Dove with a Message

Levine also reflected on his very first tattoo—a dove on his upper left bicep. He was just 21 when he got it, only five days after the 9/11 attacks.

“I felt this need to say something with this peaceful thing on my body,” he shared with PEOPLE.

Now, years (and dozens of tattoos) later, it seems that Levine’s ink story may finally be winding down.

In the meantime, fans can focus on something else new: Maroon 5's upcoming album Love Is Like, set to release Friday, August 15.

No tattoos required.

Adam LevineMaroon 5
Kayla MorganWriter
Kayla is the midday host on Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce. She started her career in radio back in 2016 as an intern at another Detroit station and worked her way here. She's made stops in Knoxville, TN, Omaha, Ne and other places before returning to Detroit. She’s done almost everything in radio from promotions to web, creating content on social media, you name it. She’s a true Michigander, born and raised. So, you can catch her camping or vacationing up north to exploring the downtown Detroit or maybe even catching a sports game. During her free time, Kayla enjoys watching movies, roller-skating, crafting, and music festivals. She and her husband together dip into many of the great things Michigan has to offer. Together they also like to travel. A few hobbies of hers include wine and beer tastings, crafting, hiking, roller skating, movies, home improvement projects, gardening, and festivals. She’s always looking to take on more local events happening in the community. She loves connecting with the community. When writing, Kayla covers topics including lifestyle, pop culture, trending stories, hacks, and urban culture.
Related Stories
SZA performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome
WJBRSZA Gifts Fan Ticket and Shouts Him Out On StageKayla Morgan
Post Malone performs onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala &amp; GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jody Gerson at The Beverly Hilton on February 01, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.
MusicPost Malone Teases New Album: ‘We’ve Made Probably 35 Songs’Kayla Morgan
Morgan Wallen Cancles Shows, ACM Awards For Vocal Rest
WJBRMorgan Wallen Drops ‘Get Me to God’s Country’ Merch After Viral ‘SNL’ MomentKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect