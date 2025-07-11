This Day in Top 40 History: July 11

July 11 is known to deliver number‑one hits, pivotal cultural moments, and iconic stage performances. From the first pop breakthroughs through the rise of current streaming sensations, and from legendary festival stages to sold‑out arena shows, this date exemplifies the journey of Top 40 and Adult Contemporary music.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Tracks that not only shone on July 11 but also reset expectations for pop success.

1960: Hollywood Argyles, “Alley‑Oop” climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming one of rock'n'roll's first novelty hits to dominate mainstream airwaves.

1969: David Bowie's, "Space Oddity" (UK release) issued to coincide with Apollo 11's liftoff, Bowie's space‑themed single planted the seeds for his stardom, later breaking into U.S. charts in 1973.

1970: Three Dog Night, "Mama Told Me (Not to Come)" is a hit No. 1 on this date. Rickey Newman's quirky composition marked his first chart‑topping success and showcased the group's crossover appeal.

2020: The Weeknd's , "Blinding Lights" broke longevity records on the Hot 100, 90 weeks total, including 43 weeks in the Top 5, earning the title of Billboard's greatest Hot 100 song ever.

Cultural Milestones

Moments when July 11 releases and events reflected—or catalyzed—broad shifts in music and society.

1964: The Supremes, “Where Did Our Love Go?” was released on July 11. The Motown masterpiece crossed over from R&B to Top 40 and Adult Contemporary playlists, signaling the label's pop ascendancy.

1997: Elton John's "Candle in the Wind" was re‑recorded in tribute to Princess Diana's passing. This ballad became the best‑selling single of the '90s and a defining AC moment of global mourning.

2020: In the wake of worldwide protests, AC radio spotlights social‑justice anthems. Stations integrated tracks like H.E.R.'s "I Can't Breathe," acknowledging radio's role in cultural conversation.

Notable Recordings, Performances, and Concerts

From studio classics to legendary live nights, July 11 has delivered moments both on‑record and on‑stage that still resonate today.

1960: Live TV debut of The Beatles on ABC's Lucky Stars. Performing “A Hard Day's Night,” the Fab Four previewed the British Invasion for U.S. audiences and, for AC programmers, signaled rock's eventual soft‑rock acceptance.

1969 : The supergroup of Eric Clapton and Steve Winwood was booked for July 11 at Newport Pop Festival. Though their set was canceled, the buzz around their formation underscored fans' appetite for guitar‑driven rock on festival stages.

: The supergroup of Eric Clapton and Steve Winwood was booked for July 11 at Newport Pop Festival. Though their set was canceled, the buzz around their formation underscored fans' appetite for guitar‑driven rock on festival stages. 1990: On July 11, the synth‑pop icons Depeche Mode played a sold‑out show at Colorado's famed outdoor venue, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, later immortalized in live recordings that found airplay on specialty AC segments.