Justin Bieber Has a Special Studio Visitor During a Recent Jam Session

Yvette DeLaCruz
Justin Bieber attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion wearing a gray suit
Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Even the biggest pop stars need a little grounding sometimes. Justin Bieber, who has been raising eyebrows (and concerns) lately with his erratic behavior on social media, had a pint-sized visitor during a recent jam session in the studio. Lilbieber was joined by the real little Bieber, Jack Blues, reminding the fans of his softer side. 

Why Jack’s Visit Matters 

Bieber posted two photos on Instagram of what appears to be a recent jam session. While fans could see he was hard at work creating music, what really caught their attention was Jack standing up, leaning on a wooden table. Bieber captioned the post with a string of heart emojis, fortunately, not his other favorite emoji that he’d overused in captions before. 

It’s been a bumpy ride for the pop star lately, with fans worried about his mental health as he’s posted questionable updates on social media. So, seeing him sharing a loving moment with his son feels like the “Baby” singer knows, appreciates, and is still holding on to what really matters. 

Justin Bieber and Hailey’s Relationship 

Justin and his wife Hailey’s relationship has also been in the spotlight lately, with speculations about Hailey getting tired of Justin’s behavior. They even sparked divorce rumors for the nth time when Hailey stepped out without her wedding ring, and Justin responded by reposting a video. The video is of a content creator saying, “B-tch, if you’re giving me the silent treatment at least tell me why. I have anxiety and I have overthinking. Left and right, they go hand-in-hand. If you give me any room for error, there will be error.” 

Fortunately, it’s not just Jack who Lilbieber flexed on his social media lately. He also posted photos of himself hugging his wife Hailey two days ago and captioned it with, “My forever n always” with hearts emoji. 

The comments section of his account, however, was filled with social media users calling out Bieber’s actions. One user wrote, “Bro realized he likes his wife today.” Others were dubious about whether the woman he’s hugging is actually Hailey, since the photos were blurry and her full face wasn’t visible. 

Bieber later posted another photo of himself and Hailey hugging earlier today (July 9). The comments were much the same. One social media user quipped, Bro finally decided he loves his wife,” while another expressed gratitude that he didn’t use the middle finger emoji in his caption. 

Hailey BieberJustin Bieber
Yvette DeLaCruzWriter
