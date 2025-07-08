Strapped for Cash: Sources Say Ex-Royals Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Let Go of Communications Team to Save Money

It looks like even royals (or ex-royals, in this case) can’t escape the sting of a tight budget. According to insider reports that have been making the rounds faster than you can say “spare,” Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly let go of some of their communications team to save money.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Cut Costs

As reported by Page Six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have let go of some employees to save money. The exact number of those affected is unknown, as some terminations were not made public, though the outlet estimates the figure to be as high as 25.

The pair’s Netflix deal, which they hoped would continue to be lucrative, might not turn out to be the cash cow they expected. The streaming giant is reportedly shifting its focus to “first-look” deals rather than exclusive contracts, which means they could re-sign for less money than before.

Aside from their living expenses and payment for the staff, the ex-royals also shoulder some of the expenses for their foreign tours.

The couple have already lost Kyle Boulia, their deputy press secretary; Charlie Gipson, European communications director; Deesha Tank, Archewell’s director of communications; and Lianne Cashin, Archewell’s former head of operations. Markle’s social media manager and personal assistant have also left.

Not Just About the Money?

However, reports have surfaced, or resurfaced, since this isn’t the first time Markle has been accused, claiming that the employees left because the couple are hard to work with.

Sources claimed that Markle could be “undermining” if “something went poorly.” An unnamed staff member who worked with the Duchess before alleged that it was “really, really, really awful, very painful” and that Markle will not think twice about throwing employees “to the wolves.”

Another source added, “She belittles people, she doesn’t take advice. They’re both poor decision-makers, and they change their minds frequently. Harry is a very, very charming person — no airs at all — but he’s very much an enabler. And she’s just terrible.”