Chickie’s & Pete’s Serves Up Smiles for a Cause with $1 Crabfries for Heroes Day

Get ready to dip, crunch, and give back! Chickie’s & Pete’s is bringing the flavor and the love with their 12th Annual Crabfries for Heroes event, happening on Friday, July 11, 2025, in honor of National French Fry Day. It’s a day full of fun, food, and heartfelt giving—all to support the families of brave police officers who have given so much to their communities.

On this special day, all full-service Chickie’s & Pete’s locations in the Philadelphia area will be serving up their famous Crabfries for just $1 and personal pitchers of Miller Lite for $5. Even better? Every single dollar from those sales will be donated to the Fraternal Order of Police Survivors Fund—an incredible organization that helps support the families of fallen or injured Philadelphia police officers.

But that’s not all—Chickie’s & Pete’s is also sending their Crabfries Express Food Truck on the road! The truck will be making surprise stops at select Philadelphia Police Districts and the Police Academy to deliver free lunches to hardworking officers as a tasty “thank you.”

Since this tradition began, Chickie’s & Pete’s has raised over $225,000 for the FOP Survivors Fund—and they’re not stopping anytime soon!

“We look forward to this event every year,” said Pete Ciarrocchi, Chairman and CEO. “It’s a way for our team and our guests to give back and say ‘thanks’ to the real heroes in our neighborhoods.”

So grab the family, bring your appetite, and swing by your nearest Chickie’s & Pete’s on July 11. It’s a delicious way to support a truly heroic cause!