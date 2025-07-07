Delaware Drops Surf Fishing Reservations at Most Drive-On Beaches

Starting July 12, 2025, surf fishers won't need to book spots at most Delaware drive-on beaches. The state dropped reservation requirements at seven out of 12 locations.

If you're heading to Gordons Pond, Herring Point, Navy Crossing, Point Crossing, or 3R's, you'll still need to book ahead - these beaches keep the reservation system.

DNREC Secretary Greg Patterson thinks this mixed approach makes more sense. "We will provide different approaches for different types of visitors," he told Delaware.gov.

Three years of tracking showed Key Box, Conquest, and Faithful Steward beaches were mostly unused - except during Fourth of July 2025. Officials might bring back single-day reservations just for next year's holiday rush.

For beaches still using the system, staff will monitor how quickly spots get taken. If spaces remain open close to weekends, they'll tweak the numbers.

Rangers will patrol to make sure beach visitors have proper permits and equipment, plus valid reservations where they're still needed.

The reservation system started in May 2023 when beaches got overcrowded with fishers. It only covered 36 days each year - mainly summer weekends and holidays through Labor Day.

Recent numbers showed most open areas never reached full capacity outside major holidays since 2023. This finding led officials to reconsider which spots actually needed advance booking.

Gov. Matt Meyer supported the change. "Delaware beaches are the precious jewel of our state's tourism economy," he stated to Delaware.gov.

Surf fishing has been a tradition here since the 1950s. First came steel plates in '69 to manage crowds. When they tried alternating odd-even days later, people strongly opposed it.