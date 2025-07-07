ABC’s Good Morning America Kicks Off 50-State Tour from Rehoboth Beach

Good Morning America began its big "50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful" tour on July 3, 2025, starting from the beach town of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. The tour kicks off a year of celebrations for the show's 50th anniversary.

ABC Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee got hands-on with local lifeguards during a beach safety demo. She told WMMR that watching these guards in action showed "the spirit of what this series is all about," as visitors geared up for July Fourth celebrations.

The show is visiting states in order of when they joined the Union. Delaware got picked to go first since it was the first state to sign the Constitution back in 1787.

Rehoboth's beach patrol has kept a perfect safety record for over 100 years. Their intense training program matches what Marines go through - helping them keep swimmers safe through every summer season and storm.

You can watch the show weekdays from 7 to 9 a.m. on ABC. More content shows up on GMA3, ABC News Live, and their social media channels.

As the country gets ready to turn 250 in 2026, this nationwide journey highlights what makes each state special. Every week, they feature hometown heroes and local spots that capture each area's character.