This Day in Top 40 History: July 3

July 3 witnessed many unforgettable events in Top 40 history. Cardi B set a new record on July 3, 2018, when her single "I Like It" reached No. 1 on the charts in the U.S. This marked the first time a female rapper achieved two No. 1 hits. Continue reading to explore other historic moments, memorable performances, and events that rocked the Top 40 music industry on July 3.

Cultural Milestones

These lesser-known cultural milestones in Top 40 history occurred on July 3:

1930: Known as the most recorded guitarist in history, Tommy Tedesco was born. Tedesco recorded with many famed artists, including The Beach Boys, The Supremes, Barbra Streisand, Elvis Presley, Sam Cooke, and Frank Sinatra.

Known as the most recorded guitarist in history, Tommy Tedesco was born. Tedesco recorded with many famed artists, including The Beach Boys, The Supremes, Barbra Streisand, Elvis Presley, Sam Cooke, and Frank Sinatra. 1986: Greg Carroll, a crew member for U2, was killed in a motorcycle accident in Dublin, Ireland. The band dedicated the song "One Tree Hill," from their world-famous Joshua Tree album, to Carroll.

Greg Carroll, a crew member for U2, was killed in a motorcycle accident in Dublin, Ireland. The band dedicated the song "One Tree Hill," from their world-famous Joshua Tree album, to Carroll. 2021: Pop superstar Gwen Stefani and country artist Blake Shelton got married in Oklahoma. Their duets "Nobody But You" and "Happy Anywhere" both reached No. 1 in the U.S.

Notable Performances

These notable performances from July 3 left a lasting impression on fans and music culture:

1965: The Beach Boys performed in Hollywood during their Summer Spectacular tour. They hosted The Byrds, Sonny & Cher, and The Kinks at this legendary show.

The Beach Boys performed in Hollywood during their Summer Spectacular tour. They hosted The Byrds, Sonny & Cher, and The Kinks at this legendary show. 1973: David Bowie and his alter ego, Ziggy Stardust, parted ways in the final show of Bowie's U.K. Aladdin Sane tour. Bowie delivered a farewell speech, and the crowd wrongly thought it was Bowie, and not his alter ego, who was saying goodbye.

David Bowie and his alter ego, Ziggy Stardust, parted ways in the final show of Bowie's U.K. Aladdin Sane tour. Bowie delivered a farewell speech, and the crowd wrongly thought it was Bowie, and not his alter ego, who was saying goodbye. 1983: In one of the band's most iconic and memorable performances to date, the Red Hot Chili Peppers performed in Hollywood. The band was completely nude except for a single strategically placed sock.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The music industry had many peaks and valleys that happened on July 3, including:

1969: One of the most famous bands in the world, The Rolling Stones, lost a founding member, Brian Jones. He passed away due to drowning just weeks after the band had dismissed him from the group.

One of the most famous bands in the world, The Rolling Stones, lost a founding member, Brian Jones. He passed away due to drowning just weeks after the band had dismissed him from the group. 1971: The frontman of The Doors, Jim Morrison, was found dead in his apartment in Paris, France. Before he passed, The Doors released six albums and had two singles at No. 1, "Light My Fire" and "Hello, I Love You."

The frontman of The Doors, Jim Morrison, was found dead in his apartment in Paris, France. Before he passed, The Doors released six albums and had two singles at No. 1, "Light My Fire" and "Hello, I Love You." 2012: Frank Ocean publicly revealed in a letter that the song "Bad Religion," from his hit debut album Channel Orange, was about a man he loved when he was 19. Ocean's declaration was one of the first times a well-known rap and hip-hop artist addressed a same-sex relationship.