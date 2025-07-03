Delaware Fireworks Shows During 4th of July Weekend

This weekend, fifteen towns will brighten the night sky across Delaware and Maryland. The big shows happen July 4-5, 2024, with bonus displays planned at the Delaware State Fair and Wilmington Blue Rocks games.

Ocean City puts on two July 4 shows in different locations. At 9:15 p.m., colorful fireworks will launch from North Division Street, while another display lights up the sky over Northside Park on 125th Street.

The Blue Rocks will put on shows at Frawley Stadium eleven times from June through September. "Our biggest and best ever," said Dave Heller to MiLB.com. Tickets start at $16.

Dover plans an all-day celebration near Legislative Hall. DJ Giz and the US Army Field Band kick things off at 10 a.m. A C-17 aircraft flies over to start the show, with fireworks going off at 9:15 p.m.

Lewes packs in five big events on July 4. Morning games get things started, followed by boats parading past Roosevelt Inlet at 1:30 p.m. The day ends with awards, the fun Doo-Dah Parade, and fireworks lighting up Savannah Beach.

Newark's Athletic Complex hosts festivities from 6 to 10 p.m. In Wilmington, the main celebration moves to July 5, bringing music, food trucks, and family activities to Rodney Square from noon until 3.

In Hockessin, early risers can join 8 a.m. races. A 3 p.m. parade heads down Old Lancaster Pike before fireworks light up Swift Park at night. At Bethany Beach, Delaware Highlanders perform with other bands before fireworks begin near the bandstand.

Salisbury's Red White and Boom kicks off at 6 p.m. by James M. Bennett High School. Over in Smyrna-Clayton, a 9:30 a.m. downtown parade starts the day, with fireworks near Duck Creek Parkway ending the night.

Dewey Beach shoots fireworks from a Rehoboth Bay barge - best viewing is near the Rusty Rudder. The following night, Rehoboth Beach takes over, with fireworks bursting above the boardwalk at 9:30.