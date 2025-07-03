ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Cyndi Lauper to Start Second Leg of North American Farewell Tour in 2025

Cyndi Lauper will take her final bow across North America with 25 shows from July to August 2025. Her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour marks the end of…

Laura Adkins
Cyndi Lauper performs during Cyndi Lauper’s Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour at Madison Square Garden on October 30, 2024 in New York City.
Taylor Hill / Stringer via Getty Images

Cyndi Lauper will take her final bow across North America with 25 shows from July to August 2025. Her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour marks the end of four decades of live shows.

After crisscrossing the continent, she'll close with two nights under the stars at LA's Hollywood Bowl. Up-and-coming artist Jake Wesley Rogers opens each night, while past performances have drawn stars like Chaka Khan and Sam Smith to the stage.

Get ready to sing along to "Time After Time," "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," "She Bop," and "True Colors." Each show runs between 1:45 and 3 hours, with stunning stage art by Yayoi Kusama and Christian Siriano lighting up the night.

Canadian music lovers can see Cyndi at Toronto's Budweiser Stage or Vancouver's Rogers Arena. Cyndi Lauper tickets are available at CapitalCityTickets.com.

Prices start at $25 for lawn spots. Stadium seats cost $60 to $200. Super fans can grab VIP passes from $250 to $700, which include front-row views, special access, and tour items.

Keep it simple at the shows. Only clear bags up to 12"x6"x12" are allowed, and concert viewers should arrive early for optimal parking and entry.

The summer schedule will hit New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver, and San Francisco. Most nights unfold under open skies at outdoor spots.

Cyndi LauperSam Smith
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Recording artist Andrew Hozier-Byrne of Hozier performs at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on April 9, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MusicHozier’s Musical Growth: Tracing the Artist’s Journey Across Three AlbumsMegan Zahnd
Miley Cyrus attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
MusicMiley Cyrus to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of FameKayla Morgan
Taylor Swift attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicTaylor Swift Stops By Nashville Bar As Country Music Comeback Rumors SwirlQueen Quadri
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect