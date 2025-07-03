Cyndi Lauper to Start Second Leg of North American Farewell Tour in 2025

Cyndi Lauper will take her final bow across North America with 25 shows from July to August 2025. Her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour marks the end of four decades of live shows.

After crisscrossing the continent, she'll close with two nights under the stars at LA's Hollywood Bowl. Up-and-coming artist Jake Wesley Rogers opens each night, while past performances have drawn stars like Chaka Khan and Sam Smith to the stage.

Get ready to sing along to "Time After Time," "Girls Just Want to Have Fun," "She Bop," and "True Colors." Each show runs between 1:45 and 3 hours, with stunning stage art by Yayoi Kusama and Christian Siriano lighting up the night.

Canadian music lovers can see Cyndi at Toronto's Budweiser Stage or Vancouver's Rogers Arena. Cyndi Lauper tickets are available at CapitalCityTickets.com.

Prices start at $25 for lawn spots. Stadium seats cost $60 to $200. Super fans can grab VIP passes from $250 to $700, which include front-row views, special access, and tour items.

Keep it simple at the shows. Only clear bags up to 12"x6"x12" are allowed, and concert viewers should arrive early for optimal parking and entry.