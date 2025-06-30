Share Your Brandywine Zoo Story for a Chance to Meet a Red Panda

The Brandywine Zoo wants to hear your special memories! Whether you visited as a child, brought your own kids or grandkids, celebrated a birthday, or just fell in love with the animals—your story matters.

Now through August 31, families and friends are invited to share their meaningful moments at the Zoo. Upload your story (with or without a photo or video) at www.brandywinezoo.org/my-zoo. You’ll be entered into a special drawing to win a private animal encounter for four—with a red panda, lemur, or giant anteater!

“We want to celebrate how the zoo has touched the lives of our community over the past 120 years,” says Mark Shafer, Executive Director of the Delaware Zoological Society. Maybe you met your favorite animal, made a lifelong friend at zoo camp, or just love visiting with your family—we’d love to hear about it!

The Zoo is open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with daily activities and chances to see some amazing animals—including a baby crowned lemur!

Selected stories and photos may be featured on the Zoo’s website or social media (don’t worry, contact info won’t be shared). You can submit your story any time, but to enter the prize drawing, be sure to submit by August 31. The winner will be announced on September 1, 2025.