The music world has gone through some incredible experiences on June 24, with many artists making their way into Top 40 history. From chart-topping songs and historic television broadcasts to unforgettable performances and pop star deaths, you won't believe the events from this day in Top 40 history that have contributed to shaping the music industry.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Women were making Top 40 history on June 25 with these hit songs and milestones:

Ella Fitzgerald's career took off when her recording of "A Tisket, A Tasket" went to No. 1 on the charts. The recording was based on a popular children's nursery rhyme and featured Chick Webb and His Orchestra. 1988: When Debbie Gibson's "Foolish Beat" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, she became the youngest artist to have written, performed, and produced a hit single. She was just 17 years old at the time.

Cultural Milestones

Television altered the music industry forever, and these cultural milestones from June 25 were major contributors to the shift:

CBS aired Premiere, the very first commercial TV program in color. It was a musical variety show featuring Arthur Godfrey, Ed Sullivan, and Faye Emerson that was broadcast in five East Coast cities. 1967: Around 400 million people in 25 countries were able to watch The Beatles live TV performance of "All You Need Is Love" thanks to a multi-satellite link-up. This was the first time a live performance was broadcast worldwide on TV using satellites.

Notable Recordings and Performances

You might be familiar with the following recording and performance from June 25, both of which were significant in Top 40 history:

"He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother" by The Hollies was recorded at EMI Studios in London. This was a hit song for the group, making its way to No. 3 in the U.K. and reaching the No. 7 spot in the U.S. 2014: Beyoncé and Jay-Z launched their joint On the Run tour in Miami. This was the couple's first time touring the country together, and it was quite a success.

Industry Changes and Challenges

June 25 forced the Top 40 music world to go through these tough changes and challenges:

At JFK International Airport in New York, rapper DMX was arrested on charges of attempted car theft. Other charges against him included possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon, child endangerment, and DUI. 2009: In Los Angeles, Michael Jackson was found in bed by his physician, not breathing. He was taken to the hospital, where they attempted and failed to resuscitate him, and he died of acute propofol intoxication.