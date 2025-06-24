Lidl to Open Third Delaware Store in Bear on July 11

A new Lidl grocery store will open its doors at 1616 Pulaski Highway in Bear starting July 11, 2025. This will be the third Delaware location for the expanding chain.

Early shoppers can catch the 7:40 a.m. grand opening celebration, featuring free coffee and fresh-baked croissants. After opening day, the store will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The German retailer first came to Delaware with its Middletown store in 2017. Two years later, they put $3.4 million into their Dover location.

The Bear store has a great location. Right next door, they're building a new Taco Bell, which should bring more people to the area.

Shoppers have plenty of choices - three other grocery stores are within two miles. Food Lion is right across Pulaski Highway, while Acme is in Fox Run Shopping Center and Giant is in Eden Square.

The new store brings a bit of European shopping style to Bear. They offer quality meats, ocean-friendly MSC-certified seafood, and fresh bread baked throughout the day.

Guest bakers create seasonal treats. You'll find crispy New York-style cinnamon raisin bagels and soft banana nut muffins. The store carries both their own brands and popular national brands.

While Lidl's U.S. launch in 2017 wasn't perfect, they've continued to expand. They now have over 12,000 stores across 31 countries.