The Ice Cream Festival is Back – Scoop Up the Fun at Rockwood Park

Get ready for a sweet summer adventure the whole family will love! New Castle County is excited to host the Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Festival at Rockwood Park and Museum on Friday, June 28, from 1–9 p.m. This fun-filled day has everything you love about summer—delicious local ice cream, food trucks, carnival games, train rides, live music, and more!

There’s something for everyone: a kids’ DJ, family entertainment stage, over 40 local vendors, and exciting new attractions like a rock wall, inflatable games, and the always-popular Jungle John with his reptile and balloon shows. As evening rolls in, the party heats up with live music from the Fuzaholics and ends with a dazzling fireworks show to kick off the July 4th celebrations!

This event is like five festivals in one—celebrating food, music, crafts, community, and family fun. Tickets are just $5, and kids 12 and under get in free with an adult. Buy your tickets online in advance or at the gate with your smartphone—please note, no cash will be accepted at the entrance.

All parking is located off-site at 501 Carr Road with free shuttles running throughout the day, including handicap-accessible buses. Please leave pets at home (service dogs are welcome).

This magical day is made possible by New Castle County and generous sponsors like WSFS Bank, Energize Delaware, and Always Best Care Senior Services, who proudly support the fireworks finale. Proceeds help preserve and support the beautiful Rockwood Museum and Park.